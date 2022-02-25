Natrona County sends seven to finals as Mustangs look to defend state wrestling title

Half of the Class 4A state championship matches will feature the orange and black of Natrona County after seven Mustangs won their semifinal matches Friday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

"These kids deserve it," NC head coach Scott Russell said. "A lot of these kids have been close to making it to the finals or into placing matches, so it's great to see their hard work pay off."

The defending state champs finished the first day with 206.5 points at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships to build a solid lead over Thunder Basin (164.5) and Sheridan (154.5).

Natrona County sophomore Tristen Tromble got things started with a 2-1 decision over Cheyenne Central's Isael Beal in their 106-pound semifinal match.

Moments later, on an adjoining mat, 113-pound senior Tate Tromble, Tristen's brother, advanced to the finals with a second-period pin of Cheyenne East's Isaac Roybal.

The Mustangs' brother connection was just getting started. Seniors Dylan and Billy Brenton were the next two to win their semifinal matches, with Dylan getting a late takedown for a 5-3 decision over East's Tyler Dorrell at 138 and Billy earning a technical fall against Evanston's Brady Roberts at 145.

"I don't think I've ever had two sets of brothers make it to the finals in the same year," Russell admitted, after a long pause.

Senior Kaeden Wilcox, NC's lone returning gold medalist, pinned Sheridan's Terran Grooms at 160 to set up a rematch with Kelly Walsh's Noah Hone, who defeated Wilcox 4-2 to win the West Regional last week.

"I've been looking forward to (wrestling Hone) all week," Wilcox said.

Sophomore Noah Sdes at 182 and senior Brendyn Nelson at 195 were the final two Mustangs to advance to the finals.

Natrona County's impressive showing in the semifinals helped them pull away from Thunder Basin and Sheridan. Heading into the semifinal round, the Mustangs had 122 points while Sheridan had 116.5 and Thunder Basin 104.

Thunder Basin did push five wrestlers through to the finals, including defending state champs Antonio Avila at 126 and Lane Catlin at 285. Defending state champ Broc Fletcher from Rock Springs also advanced to the finals.

Sheridan got semifinal wins from Dane Steel at 152 and Colson Coon at 170. Coon will face Cheyenne Central's Jack Ring in the championship match. Ring, who won a state title last year in Colorado and moved with his family to Cheyenne in December, is undefeated (20-0) on the season.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.