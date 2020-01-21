Natrona County sophomore Billy Brenton looks toward overall improvement

Billy Brenton wants to be a better wrestler and a better teammate. That's the short answer he's come up with after a near year-long wait to this wrestling season.

Having been sidelined at the end of last season, the promising sophomore is back in the Natrona County starting lineup as part of the Mustangs' impressive 10th-grade class. He entered last weekend's Trojan Border Wars as the fifth-ranked 132-pounder in Class 4A. He doesn't wrestle at 132 for duals, though, so he wrestled up at 138 pounds instead. That way was better for the team.

"I should be wrestling at the 32's but for the team it's way better to wrestle up and have Kyler (Henderson) in," the sophomore said. "I'll be back at 132 for tournaments."

While other sophomores typically stay in their decisive weight class in order to build familiarity, Brenton's embraced the move to help his goals of improvement as a wrestler and teammate. The latter's certainly been the case. His sacrifice to move among the weight classes helped the Mustangs finish fourth at the Trojan Border Wars last weekend. His energy and support from the sidelines, especially during the recent duals, has helped build confidence in his younger teammates who don't have the same varsity experience level that he does.