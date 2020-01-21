Natrona County sophomore Billy Brenton looks toward overall improvement

Billy Brenton wants to be a better wrestler and a better teammate. That's the short answer he's come up with after a near year-long wait to this wrestling season.
Having been sidelined at the end of last season, the promising sophomore is back in the Natrona County starting lineup as part of the Mustangs' impressive 10th-grade class. He entered last weekend's Trojan Border Wars as the fifth-ranked 132-pounder in Class 4A. He doesn't wrestle at 132 for duals, though, so he wrestled up at 138 pounds instead. That way was better for the team.
"I should be wrestling at the 32's but for the team it's way better to wrestle up and have Kyler (Henderson) in," the sophomore said. "I'll be back at 132 for tournaments."
While other sophomores typically stay in their decisive weight class in order to build familiarity, Brenton's embraced the move to help his goals of improvement as a wrestler and teammate. The latter's certainly been the case. His sacrifice to move among the weight classes helped the Mustangs finish fourth at the Trojan Border Wars last weekend. His energy and support from the sidelines, especially during the recent duals, has helped build confidence in his younger teammates who don't have the same varsity experience level that he does.
Then there's improvements on the mat, which are inconsistently tangible. There's the definitive moments of improvement, like scoring a pin against Lane Ewing of Douglas a week after Ewing pinned Brenton at the Shane Shatto. Then there's the moments of regression. Occasionally, Brenton's sheer athleticism can carry him to victory even though he knows he didn't live up to his own standards. His outlook was put to the test at the Trojan Border Wars, where he hit a bump in the road.
"Things have been pretty good, except for my last matches, they were kind of slow at the beginning and I didn't do my best," Brenton recapped, "but I'm picking it up now and I beat some kids that I lost to in the last two weeks."
Despite his varsity experience most of last season he's found himself nervous going into certain matches. Lately he's tried counteracting that by focusing on relaxation. That's sometimes led to a drop-off in his intensity. Has that led to a different approach for this season compared to last?
"Not really," he explained. "I'm just going at it as hard as I can."
Brenton's undeniably inherited lofty standards. He holds an uncanny resemblance to older brother, three-time state-champion wrestler and current Wyoming Cowboys running back Brett Brenton. In addition to, or probably a condition of, his family legacy, the sophomore hasw high hopes for the end of the season and they intertwine with his two main goals.
Be a better wrestler? Well, he wants to finish atop the podium on the last day. That means finishing above top-ranked wrestlers like Cheyenne East's Noah Gallegos, Sheridan's Reese Osborne, Rock Springs' Zach Vasquez and No. 1 Jace Palmer of Kelly Walsh. Palmer, going for a fourth state championship, recently broke the Trojans' record for career wins with 155 and counting.
And be a better teammate? He wants to contribute to a winning Miller Cup team this year. That means taking down defending state champion Kelly Walsh less than a month after the Trojans scored a 47-27 win at the Trojan Border Wars.
"I need to be a team player for the Miller Cup, we all need pins," Brenton said. "I need to be a good teammate for my team. And to win state, I just need to go at it as hard as I can."
If that helps the Mustangs and himself achieve their goals it'll be worth the wait.
