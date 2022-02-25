Natrona County, Star Valley, Kemmerer take early lead at state wrestling

Natrona County knew winning back-to-back team titles wasn’t going to be easy. And that proved to be the case heading into Friday night’s semifinals of the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Mustangs sent 12 wrestlers through to the semifinals to lead the team race with 122 points after the quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks. Sheridan was second with 116.5 points, followed by Thunder Basin with 104 and Cheyenne East with 101.

“We know by no means is this thing over,” NC head coach Scott Russell said. “Because those teams we’re going against are really good.”

The Mustangs were able to create some distance thanks to going 3-0 in head-to-head matches against Sheridan in the quarterfinals and 3-2 against Thunder Basin. NC sophomores Beau Russell, Scott’s son, and Josef Sanchez pulled off upsets to reach the semis.

Russell got a late escape to earn a 5-4 decision over East Regional champ at 138. After the win, father and son shared a huge embrace.

“It’s super special that I get to share a moment like that with him.” Beau Russell said.

Scott Russell shared those sentiments.

“It was very emotional,” he said. “Whenever you see people do things they didn’t think they could do or aren’t expected to do, it makes it even more special.

“Those wins are huge. That’s how you win titles.”

Sanchez, who entered state with an 8-3 record, earned a 4-2 decision over Thunder Basin’s Aiden Jorgensen at 182.

NC senior Brendyn Nelson, who didn’t place at state last season, advanced to the semis with two wins by pinfall, including a 46-second pin of Thunder Basin’s Jaxon Viergets in the quarterfinals.

“I just had to focus on myself and wrestle smart and not try to do too much,” Nelson said. “And if I could really help this team win another title in my senior season it would be amazing.”

NC senior Kaeden Wilcox (160) was one of four defending state champs to push through to the semifinals. Joining him were Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher (120), and Thunder Basin’s Antonio Avila (126) and Lane Catlin (285).

Class 3A

Six-time defending state champion Star Valley wants to make its final year in the classification a memorable one before moving up to the 4A ranks next year.

The Braves took a step in the right direction Friday, pushing 10 wrestlers through to the semis and leading the team race with 114 points.

East Regional champ Douglas, which has finished second to Star Valley each of the last three years, is once again making things tough for the Braves. The Bearcats entered the semis with 112.5 points and eight wrestlers in the semis.

“We got some good head-to-head wins against (Star Valley) and that’s huge,” Douglas head coach Bob Bath said. “We figured it was going to be tight and come down to the wrestlebacks and that’s what it’s looking like is going to happen.”

Douglas senior Rylan Wehr was one of the Bearcats to win his head-to-head match against Star Valley with a 13-6 decision over the Braves’ Jacob Guild.

“I had pinned him before so I knew he was going to come after me,” Wehr said. “I just had to get that first takedown and keep working from my feet. We’re chasing that championship so anytime we can take them down in a match it’s even bigger.”

Two wrestlers going for their fourth consecutive gold medals — Lyman’s Sefton Douglass (126) and Pinedale’s Cody Phelps (138) — easily advanced to the semifinals.

Douglass, who hasn’t lost a match since his freshman year, won both of his matches at 126 by pinfall. He is now 161-5 in his career with the Eagles. Phelps, who is now 98-0 the past two seasons, did the same at 138.

“I didn’t really change anything coming into this weekend even though this is the last time I’ll wrestle here,” Phelps said. “It’s all about loving the sport.”

Class 2A

As expected, East Regional champ Moorcroft and West Regional winner Kemmerer are leading the team race. Kemmerer entered the semifinals with 99 points, followed by the Wolves with 94. Both teams had seven wrestlers advance to the semis.

Moorcroft finished a disappointing seventh last year after winning the previous eight state titles.

“This team has exceeded expectations,” Moorcroft head coach Charlie Williams said. “I think a lot of that has to do with the way they support each other and the family dynamics associated with Moorcroft wrestling.”

Freshman Braydnn Terry, advanced to the semis at 113, was part of that family dynamic for years at the Ford Wyoming Center, where he sat in the stands watching the Wolves win state championships.

“It’s a big difference when you’re on the mat,” Terry admitted. “But having my teammates and our crowd behind me helps a lot. Every one of our wins creates more energy. We call it the Moorcroft Roll.”

While Moorcroft is trying to return to the top, Kemmerer is trying to get their for the first time. The Rangers have been in contention in recent years, but haven’t been able to get to the top of the podium.

Freshman Roany Proffit, who moved into the semis at 126, watched his brother Donny win four individual titles for the Rangers and wants to win four of his own, along with a team title.

“We work hard and we deserve this,” he said, “but our coaches deserve it more. It would be amazing to win it for them.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.