Natrona County, Star Valley, Kemmerer win state wrestling championships

Natrona County didn’t have to wait until the final match to win the Class 4A team title this year. The Mustangs won five gold medals and tied a team-record with 14 placers to win the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Mustangs finished with 271.5 points.

“This started last week with how we did at regionals,” Natrona County head coach Scott Russell said. “And then we came here and got a lot of pins and our depth helped push us over the top against some really good teams.”

Natrona County won five of seven championship matches to pull away from the field. Senior Tate Tromble got things started with a win at 113. The Mustangs really got rolling at 145 when senior Billy Brenton held on for a 5-3 decision.

“This is a dream come true,” Brenton said. “But I just believed in myself. And even though I was in one of the toughest weight classes I never doubted that I was the best wrestler in the state.”

Senior Kaeden Wilcox defending his state championship at 160 when Kelly Walsh’s Noah Hone was disqualified for biting Wilcox. Hone was leading 4-3 in the third period at the time of the incident.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the way I wanted to win,” Wilcox said. “But to go out as a two-time state champion and to win another team championship with my brothers? There’s no other way I would want to go out.”

Sophomore Noah Sides also won by disqualification at 182 and senior Brendyn Nelson capped NC’s impressive weekend with a late pin of Cheyenne Central’s Keagan Bartlett. Nelson celebrated with a back flip.

Thunder Basin’s Antonio Avila at 126 and Lane Catlin at 285 defended their state titles, with Catlin finishing 43-0 on the season.

Class 3A

Star Valley held off Douglas to win its seventh consecutive state championship. The Braves, who are moving up to 4A next year, entered the final matches with a 16.5-point lead over the Bearcats, but lost at 113, 120 and 138 to give Douglas a glimmer of hope.

And when the Bearcats’ Rylan Wehr pinned Pinedale’s Colton Gehlhausen, a two-time champ, at 145 Douglas’s faint hopes were still alive. They almost ended in the next match when Wheatland’s Jake Hicks held on for a 4-3 decision against Keltan Ewing.

Star Valley got its only win of the finals at 195 when senior Harrison Hoopes capped his unbeaten season (45-0) with a 10-6 decision over Cody’s Jace Grant. That proved to be the win the Braves needed when Kyle Logar from Douglas pinned his opponent at 285, making the final score Star Valley 216, Douglas 213.5.

Lyman’s Sefton Douglass and Pinedale’s Cody Phelps joined some exclusive company by winning gold for the fourth year in a row.

Douglass pinned Pinedale’s Jake Hammer in the first period at 126 to complete a perfect season (49-0). The Lyman senior was unbeaten the past three years and finished his high school career with a record of 166-3.

“It’s pretty fulfilling,” Douglass said. “Ever since I was six years old all I could think of was being a four-time state champ.

“It’s a little sad, though, because this was my last high school match.”

Phelps dominated Star Valley’s Winston Green on his way to an 18-2 technical fall victory to finsh 57-0 on the season and 103-0 the past two years. The Western Wyoming Community College commit was 194-5 in his four years with the Wranglers.

“I think I was more nervous this year than I was my first year,” Phelps said with a smile.

Class 2A

Kemmerer made history Saturday as the Rangers captured the program’s first state championship.

The Rangers, who have been close in recent years, entered the championship matches having already clinched the title.

“It’s been a journey,” said Kemmerer head coach Darrell Bullington, who has been coaching the Rangers since 1999. “Now I can take a deep breath and enjoy this.

“We’ve had some great wrestlers over the years, but none of this would be possible without the assistants we’ve had over the years and the people who have returned to give back to the program.”

Kemmere’s Karl Haslem at 120, Roany Proffit at 126 and Riggen Walker at 145 won individual gold for the Rangers.

“I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Haslem said. “I’m really glad for the coaches ... I know (Bullington) is going to be stoked.”

Donny Proffit, a four-time state champ for the Rangers who now rodeos at the University of Wyoming, was there to watch his brother Roany’s winning performance and celebrate the team title.

“It’s cool to think that all of us were a part of it,” Proffit said. “We were close in previous years, but to see this team to finally win it is just awesome.”

