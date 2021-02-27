Natrona County wins first state wrestling team title since 1984

“It’s a Cinderella story,” Natrona County head coach Scott Russell said. “It was a roller coaster all day ... we would be ahead and then Sheridan would be ahead. But it came down to the last match and I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”

For Smith, being the one who scored the winning points for the Mustangs was a perfect ending to his senior season.

“I knew we needed it,” he said. “And I knew I had to leave it on the mat.”

Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East were in a battle all day for the top spot, with the Broncs holding a three-point advantage over Thunder Basin after the semifinals. The Mustangs were in fourth, 23 points back, but they were never out of reach.

The Broncs entered the placing matches with 229.5 points, followed by the Mustangs with 213 and the Bolts with 202.

Sheridan had five in the championship matches, but only Reese Osborne at 138 and Brock Steel finished with gold. Natrona County also had just two winners in Kyler Henderson at 132 and Kaeden Wilcox at 152. The Mustangs were able to make up ground, though in the third- and fifth-place matches.