Natrona County wins Miller Cup to end Kelly Walsh's three-year reign in annual dual

For the first time in four years, the Miller Cup trophy will have a home at Natrona County High School. The Mustangs won eight of 14 matches, including six of seven at one point, to defeat crosstown rival Kelly Walsh in the annual wrestling on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.

Natrona County won 20 of the first 21 Miller Memorial Duals before the Trojans won three in a row starting in 2018.

Kelly Walsh looked like it might extend that streak to four Thursday, winning four of the first five matches to build a 13-3 advantage. Junior Noah Hone got things started for the Trojans with a pin at 170 pounds and classmate Jesse Thornton followed with a 15-3 major decision at 182.

Senior Davis Knight got the Mustangs on the board with a dominating 8-1 decision over Aragon Garro, but Kelly Walsh senior Dom Gray answered with an 8-6 overtime victory over Colter Helm at 220. Gray was holding on to a 6-4 lead when Helm got a reversal with 23 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Gray needed just 15 seconds to overpower Helm for a takedown at the edge of the mat to pump some life into the KW faithful.

The momentum quickly shifted to the Mustangs, though.