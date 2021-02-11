Natrona County wins Miller Cup to end Kelly Walsh's three-year reign in annual dual

For the first time in four years, the Miller Cup trophy will have a home at Natrona County High School. The Mustangs won eight of 14 matches, including six of seven at one point, to defeat crosstown rival Kelly Walsh in the annual wrestling on Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym.
Natrona County won 20 of the first 21 Miller Memorial Duals before the Trojans won three in a row starting in 2018.
Kelly Walsh looked like it might extend that streak to four Thursday, winning four of the first five matches to build a 13-3 advantage. Junior Noah Hone got things started for the Trojans with a pin at 170 pounds and classmate Jesse Thornton followed with a 15-3 major decision at 182.
Senior Davis Knight got the Mustangs on the board with a dominating 8-1 decision over Aragon Garro, but Kelly Walsh senior Dom Gray answered with an 8-6 overtime victory over Colter Helm at 220. Gray was holding on to a 6-4 lead when Helm got a reversal with 23 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Gray needed just 15 seconds to overpower Helm for a takedown at the edge of the mat to pump some life into the KW faithful.
The momentum quickly shifted to the Mustangs, though.
Senior D'Anthony Smith (285) and junior Tate Tromble (113) sandwiched first-period pins around Kaden Orr's forfeit victory at 106 to give Natrona County the lead at 21-13. Cole Wirtz got the Trojans back on track with a 17-6 major decision at 120, but the Mustangs responded with three bonus-point wins -- first-period pins by Nathaniel Sausedo (126) and Billy Brenton (138) and a forfeit victory for Kyler Henderson (132) -- to extend their advantage to an insurmountable 39-17.
At 145, three-time state champ Analu Benabise of Kelly Walsh, who had competed at 152 all season, dropped down to take on 2020 champ Cyruss Meeks. Benabise was in control for most of the match until Meeks got a late takedown to tie the match at 8-all with just 1:13 remaining. But Benabise scored the next five points and then got the pin with 19 seconds left on the clock.
NC's Kaeden Wilcox held on for an 8-6 win at 152 and KW's Sam Henderson closed with a 5-1 decision at 160 for the two-time defending state champs.
Both the Mustangs and Trojans will be back in action next Friday at the Northwest Regional meet at Kelly Walsh.
