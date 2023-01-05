Natrona County wrestling dominates Riverton in home-opening dual

During the recent holiday break, Natrona County wrestling coach Scott Russell stressed to his team the importance of being the aggressor.

The two-time defending Class 4A state champion Mustangs took that advice to the mat Thursday, winning 12 of 14 matches to open their home season with a 71-12 victory over Riverton.

"We weren't capitalizing on opportunities for us to be more aggressive and more offensive in December," Russell said. "Over the break we trained a lot harder in practice and tried to create some movement and tonight was a better show. We were controlling the situation more than following what everyone else was doing."

Natrona County scored the opening takedown in all but two matches and got first-period pins. Sophomore 132-pounder Jameson Siemens set the tone for the night when he opened the match by pinning Landon Withrow in just 45 seconds.

Junior Noah Sides, wrestling at 195, pinned the Wolverines' Parker DeVries in 58 seconds; senior Teagan Berdan (145) won by pinfall in 1:18; and freshman Luke Russell (106) won by pinfall in 1:47.

"When we get that first shot it sets the tone," said Sides, who won state at 182 last year. "And I feel like it puts the intimidation factor into them because it lets them know that you're going to control the match and you're going to dictate how the match goes."

The match definitely went the Mustangs' way.

Sophomore Tucker Sides (170) and junior Tristen Tromble (113) both had second-period pins, senior Jayce Berry (160) pinned his opponent in the third period, junior Beau Russell (152) scored a late near-fall to win by technical fall and junior Will Cantrell (182) was leading his match 9-1 in the third period when he won by injury default.

Wyatt Horner (126), Kaden Thornsberry (138) and Josef Sanchez (220) all won by forfeit.

Riverton's two victories also came via pinfall, with Zaryc Prosser winning at 285 and Ezra Hernandez at 120.

Scott Russell knows if the Mustangs have any hopes of a three-peat they still have work to do.

"If we want to be up there among the best in the state we have to improve every week," he said. "We have to up the ante, not only on our feet, but in all aspects of wrestling."

In addition to Noah Sides, Natrona County returns six other wrestlers who finished in the top four at state last year. But the Mustangs also have to replace four individual champions in Tate Tromble, Billy Brenton, Kaeden Wilcox and Brendyn Nelson.

Russell has been coaching long enough to know replacing that kind of talent takes time.

"We have to become better individuals and better team guys and function as one," he said. "I think we're getting better at that. But we have problems that we have to correct, keep making changes and set our goals high and try to achieve them."

The Mustangs, along with a number of teams from around the state as well as from Nebraska and Colorado, are in Douglas this weekend for the annual Shane Shatto Memorial. NC edged Thunder Basin to win last year's tournament.

Before Thursday's boys' varsity match, the Natrona County and Riverton girls had two varsity matches, with NC's Andraya Conchola defeating Tymberlee Stanley and NC's Addison Baur defeating Victoria Hatch.

This is the first year the Wyoming High School Activities Association has sanctioned girls' varsity wrestling.