Natrona County wrestling off to strong start in defense of state title

The Natrona County wrestling team ended a 36-year state title drought last year by edging Sheridan for the Class 4A crown. The Mustangs don't want to wait that long to hold the championship trophy again.

Natrona County continued its impressive early season Thursday with a dominating 74-6 victory over Riverton at Jerry Dalton Gym. The Mustangs won their first five matches by pinfall, added two more first-period pins at 182 (Jack Mortimer) and 285 (Jace Brezina), won two major decisions and took advantage of four open weight classes.

"We have some good guys returning from last year," head coach Scott Russell said. "And we've got a great group of senior leaders."

Mortimer, Tate Tromble at 120 and Kael Johnson at 126 were the only seniors to compete against the Wolverines and all three won with early pins. Fellow seniors Billy Brenton at 152, Kaeden Wilcox at 160 and Brendyn Nelson at 195 all won by forfeit.

Wilcox is the only defending state champ on the NC roster, but six other Mustangs placed at state.

Russell knows the key for his team this year is getting some of the younger wrestlers to start pushing the veterans ahead of them.

"You have to have guys to compete against in the room if you're going to keep getting better," he said. "We're still teaching some of these young guys how to wrestle."

That hasn't stopped the Mustangs through the first month of the season. They won the season-opening Powell Invite, with Johnson, senior Dylan Brenton (145) and Billy Brenton (170) all winning individual gold. Sophomores Kaden Orr (106) and Beau Russell (138) and seniors Wilcox and Nelson all placed second and Mortimer finished fifth.

With Wilcox sidelined with a rib injury, NC went 6-3 at the Pat Weede Memorial Duals in mid-December in Gillette. The Mustangs ended 2021 with a 72-9 victory against Laramie.

Natrona County hopes Thursday night's rout of Riverton serves as a precursor to this weekend's Shane Shatto Memorial in Douglas. The Mustangs expect to be close to full strength as they get set to take on some of the top teams in the state as well as teams from Nebraska and Colorado.

