Natrona County wrestling pins Kelly Walsh to win 2nd consecutive Miller Cup

Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox was set to compete in the final dual of his high school wrestling career Thursday night when he found out rival Kelly Walsh didn't have a wrestler at 160 pounds.

"It was disappointing," Wilcox said, "but then Tucker Sides stepped up and offered to wrestle at 160 so that I could wrestle at 170. He had his family here ready to watch him so he didn't have to do that. That just shows how close we are as a team and how tight of a bond we have."

Sides, a freshman, got the forfeit win at 160 and then watched his senior teammate dominate on his way to a second-period pin of the Trojans' Porter Marvel. Wilcox's pin was one of seven on the night for the Mustangs, who retained the Miller Cup trophy with a 63-11 victory at Kelly Walsh.

Seniors Jack Mortimer (220) and Tate Tromble (113), junior Jayce Berry (145), sophomores Kaden Orr (106) and Noah Sides (182) and freshman Jameson Siemens (120) all won by pinfall for the defending state champs. Senior Billy Brenton earned a hard-fought 11-9 decision over Giovanni Lucchi at 152 to give the Mustangs their second consecutive victory in the annual dual.

"This is always a good one to win," NC wrestling coach Scott Russell said. "We're still moving some kids around but we're performing at a pretty high level."

Kelly Walsh's wins came courtesy of major decisions by Jerrod Smith at 126 and Garrett Marker at 138 and decision by Treyson Davilla at 132.

Natrona County won team titles at the Shane Shatto Memorial and Ron Thon Memorial earlier this season and will be one of the favorites at the Class 4A state tournament Feb. 25-26 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Before then, the Mustangs will compete in the 4A West Regional in Laramie next weekend.

"We have to stay disciplined," Russell acknowledged, "but I like the way we're competing."

NC hopes winning the Miller Cup gives it some added momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.

"It's always nice to win this," Wilcox said as he looked up at the blank scoreboard. "And they've already erased the score, so that's cool."

