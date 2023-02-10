Kaden Thornsberry made sure his final home wrestling match was a memorable one.

The Natrona County senior, who was already dealing with bronchitis, suffered a cut chin and a chipped tooth against Kelly Walsh's Ethan Keffer in their 138-pound match Thursday at NC's Jerry Dalton Gym. Thornsberry overcame all that, in addition to four "blood" timeouts as a result of his cut chin, and used a late escape to rally for an 8-7 decision and help the Mustangs win their third consecutive Miller Cup Memorial dual.

"Usually I don't like blood time because I feel like I can out-gas everybody," Thornsberry said. "I had to push through the blood and the broken teeth ... I'm all busted up."

Thornsberry and Keffer traded takedowns and reversals for nearly 6 minutes before Thornsberry managed to break free from Keffer's hold with 9 seconds remaining to get the win.

"You just have to stay focused and always believe that you're in the match," Thornsberry offered between coughing attacks. "I was down during the match but I believed that I could win. Whenever you're down by two or three points you've just got to push through and grind. It's all about mental toughness."

Longtime Natrona County head coach Scott Russell credited Thornsberry for refusing to give up and finding a way to win the match.

"The kid (Keffer) was getting high on his legs and Kaden realized that and went through the back door," Russell said. "Give Kaden credit because it's easy for a person to fold under that pressure, but I commend him for stepping up and wanting to win and do it for the team."

Natrona County won 10 of 14 matches on the night, including seven bonus-point victories.

Sophomore Tucker Sides got things started for the Mustangs with an 18-3 technical fall at 170 pounds. After KW's Andrew Bessey earned a 9-1 major decision over Daniel Yates, NC took control with back-to-back-to-back pins from defending state champion Noah Sides at 195, Josef Sanchez at 220 and Spencer Hansen at 285.

Kaden Orr at 113 and Wyatt Horner at 126 also won by pinfall for the Mustangs, with Thornsberry, Jameson Siemens (132) and Beau Russell (152) winning by decision.

Kelly Walsh made some late changes to its lineup, but the inexperienced Trojans didn't have enough firepower to knock off the two-time defending state champions. Even with the convincing victory, Russell was impressed with the fight Kelly Walsh showed.

"The wrestled hard," he said of the Trojans. "They put out their best show and even though it didn't end up going their way, they put their best guys where they thought they could win, which was a good strategy and what you want to do. I commend them for making good choices."

In addition to Bessey's win, Kelly Walsh also got a pin from Jack Wilson at 145 and decisions from sophomore Dylan Sorenson at 106 and senior Gabe LeDoux at 160.

Both the Mustangs and the Trojans head to Jackson next weekend for the Class 4A West Regional. The Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships are Feb. 23-25 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

"We've still got work to do," Russell said. "It's been kind of a hard year for us because it's taken us longer to learn our stuff and to keep on firing, but I think we're finally getting there.

"We're wrestling hard ... I can't complain about attitude and effort. We just need to refine some small things and try to make matches so they aren't so close."

Prior to the boys varsity match, the NC and KW girls battled to a 12-12 draw.

The Fillies' Addison Bauer (115) and Andraya Conchola (125) both got second-period pins to stake Natrona County to a 12-0 lead before the Trojans' Alyse Richardson (135) and Abbi Dickerson (140) won by first -period pinfall to earn the tie.