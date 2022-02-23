Natrona County's push to defend its state wrestling title begins Friday

After winning the program's first state championship since 1984 last year, Natrona County doesn't want to wait another 27 years to celebrate another state title.

Based on the way this season has gone the Mustangs might be hoisting another championship trophy Saturday night at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Senior Kaeden Wilcox is the team's only returning state champion, but the Mustangs return five other wrestlers who finished on the podium last year in seniors Tate Tromble (3rd at 113), Kael Johnson (5th at 120), Dylan Brenton (5th at 132) and Billy Brenton (5th at 138); and sophomore Kaden Orr (2nd at 106).

Orr (106), Tromble (113), Dylan Brenton (138), Billy Brenton (145), sophomore Noah Sides (182) and senior Brendyn Nelson (195) all won gold at last weekend's West Regional to help lead the Mustangs to the team title. Wilcox (160), sophomore Tristen Tromble (106), Johnson (120), junior Jayce Berry (145) and senior Jack Mortimer (220) all finished second.

The team title continued a season-long trend for Natrona County, which also won the season-opening Powell Invite, the Shane Shatto Memorial and the Ron Thon Memorial.

The Mustangs expect to face stiff challenges from East Regional champ Thunder Basin and East Regional runner-up Sheridan. Both the Bolts and the Broncs had five individual champs at regionals.

Thunder Basin has two returning state champs in sophomore Antonio Avila, who competes at 126, and junior heavyweight Lane Catlin, who is 36-0 on the season. Also winning individual titles for the Bolts were Cael Porter at 145, Aiden Jorgenson at 182 and Aidyn Mitchell at 220.

While Thunder Basin's strength lies in the upper-weight classes, Sheridan has been stronger in the middle weights this season. Beginning at 120 at regionals, the Broncs won five of seven weight classes. Kolten Powers got things started at 120, followed by Rudy Osborne at 132, Keltan Crow at 138, Dane Steel at 152 and Terran Grooms at 160.

Kelly Walsh, which won back-to-back state titles in 2019-20, had three West Regional champs in Jerred Smith at 132, Giovanni Lucchi at 152 and Noah Hone at 160. Hone had competed at 170 all season but dropped down for regionals and pulled off a 4-2 upset of NC's Wilcox in the championship match.

West Regional runner-up Rock Springs crowned four champs in defending state champ Broc Fletcher at 120, Garret Fletcher at 132 and Matthew Foster at 170.

Cheyenne Central brought home four individual gold medals at the East Regional -- Isael Beal at 106, Wyatt Weiss at 113, Jack Ring at 170 and Keagan Bartlett at 195. Ring won a state championship in Colorado last year, but moved with his family to Cheyenne in December, The junior is 14-0 on the season, including going 5-0 to win the prestigious Ron Thon Memorial.

