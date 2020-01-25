New-look lineup leaves Star Valley to rebuild with unchanged aspirations

Last year Andrews finished second on rule to teammate Haze Child in the 126-pound championship match. It was bittersweet, but they've always been good friends and both were happy to be in that place at the end of the season. This year Child wrestles at 138, leaving the window of opportunity open for Andrews.

"Ultimately, the goal is first place," the junior said. "Hopefully I can get through that but we'll see. I'm just trying to do my best."

He's adopted a week-by-week progression mentality alongside his teammates. Since the junior-heavy lineup is largely inexperienced on the biggest stage, the Braves take the season as weekly sample sizes of practice on the way toward the final two weeks of the season. Pressures of another state championship? Hardly. This squad's been more worried about filling the lofty expectations of its own wrestling room.

"They haven't got a lot of pressure because they don't understand that yet," Star Valley head coach Eddie Clark said. "You approach every year differently and this is a different team so this is about week-to-week. We want to get better every week."