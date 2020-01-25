New-look lineup leaves Star Valley to rebuild with unchanged aspirations

With only 30 seconds remaining and trailing in points, Brayden Andrews found his psyche in a dark room with the walls closing in. Traditionally when he's felt that way he's responded by fighting his way out for himself and for his teammates.
So in his first match of the 2020 Trojan Border Wars last weekend he responded with a reverse, a gimme escape and then a buzzer-beating takedown. Through the desperation he found himself victorious. That's the character this year's Star Valley team possesses.
Left to rebuild with just one returning state champion for the first time in years, the new-look Star Valley lineup returns this season with something to prove to themselves. Class 3A knows the four-time defending state champions will be near the top of the standings regardless. The point of conflict is the Braves believing that.
"I think a lot of it this year is to focus on ourselves," Andrews told the Star-Tribune last weekend. "We've had it for so long that the upperclassmen are so good that we didn't really have to. This year is definitely a building year. We're still good, we just need to focus on that goal of a state championship."
Andrews is the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds this season, according to wyowrestling.com. He's one of four Braves to gain the top ranking in their weight class and one of eight to be in the top two.
Last year Andrews finished second on rule to teammate Haze Child in the 126-pound championship match. It was bittersweet, but they've always been good friends and both were happy to be in that place at the end of the season. This year Child wrestles at 138, leaving the window of opportunity open for Andrews.
You have free articles remaining.
"Ultimately, the goal is first place," the junior said. "Hopefully I can get through that but we'll see. I'm just trying to do my best."
He's adopted a week-by-week progression mentality alongside his teammates. Since the junior-heavy lineup is largely inexperienced on the biggest stage, the Braves take the season as weekly sample sizes of practice on the way toward the final two weeks of the season. Pressures of another state championship? Hardly. This squad's been more worried about filling the lofty expectations of its own wrestling room.
"They haven't got a lot of pressure because they don't understand that yet," Star Valley head coach Eddie Clark said. "You approach every year differently and this is a different team so this is about week-to-week. We want to get better every week."
Clark thought his squad took large steps backwards going into the final day of the Trojan Border Wars. They seemingly regressed and looked like a shell of their potential in the dual against hosting Kelly Walsh. But the Braves answered with a successful second day and finished with an emphatic win over 3A foe Douglas. Clark said that, because both sides didn't have their complete lineups due to injuries and illness, such a lopsided win over Douglas meant little in terms of their 3A successes.
What the Braves did take away from that match, as well as matches against Sidney (Montana) and Rapid City Central (South Dakota), though, was that those squads held the Braves accountable. Mistakes needed to be limited in order to ensure victory. It's a valuable lesson to learn and, best for Star Valley, the Braves learn it now.
"When you wrestle good teams they expose your weaknesses so now we know what we have to work on," Clark said. "You wrestle (teams) like Sidney, they're one of the better teams around. They're well-coached, well-disciplined, those kinds of things. When you wrestle those teams they expose your weaknesses. And that's been very good for us."
So the Braves' season of ups-and-downs moves forward. There's always another meet to cut their teeth on. After all, it's all about fitting in the most practice they can in the next three weeks before their state title officially goes on the line. Despite inexperience, their character shows the Braves can compete at the end of the season -- just like they've been known to.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans