Notes and numbers from the Wyoming State High School Wrestling championships

After a one-year change due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships returned to its normal two-day format this past weekend. And the state’s best wrestlers didn’t disappoint the near-record crowd that filled the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The home fans got to see Natrona County put on a dominating team performance — five Mustangs won individual gold — to finish 61 points ahead of runner-up Thunder Basin (271.5-210.5) and win its second consecutive Class 4A team title. It was the largest margin of victory in 4A since Gillette finished 74 points ahead of runner-up Green River in 2014 to win its 12th of 13 consecutive titles.

Star Valley entered the championship round with a 16.5-point lead on Douglas and five wrestlers in the final round. But the Braves didn’t clinch their seventh Class 3A title until senior Harrison Hoopes — the team’s last wrestler in the finals — earned a 10-6 decision over Cody’s Jace Grant at 195 pounds. The win by Hoopes gave the Braves 216 points for the weekend while Douglas finished with 213.5 after Bearcats senior Kyle Logar won by pinfall at 285.

And in 2A, Kemmerer won the program’s first state championship. The Rangers entered the championship round having already clinched the title and added victories by Karl Haslem at 120, Roany Proffit at 126 and Riggen Walker at 145 for good measure.

Here are some other notes and numbers.

Notes

Not only did Lyman’s Sefton Douglass and Pinedale’s Cody Phelps win their fourth state titles, but they became the first wrestlers from their respective schools to join the Four-Timers Club, which now includes 26 members.

It’s also worth mentioning (again) that Douglass was undefeated the past three seasons and finished his prep career with a record of 166-3. Phelps was unbeaten his junior and senior seasons and went 194-5 in his prep career.

Saratoga’s Dave Edington (1957-60) was the first four-timer.

Douglass and Phelps also were two of 10 Ron Thon champs that added state championships to their resume.

The others were Kemmerer’s Proffit, Star Valley’s Hoopes, Cody’s Trey Smith, Green River’s Thomas Dalton, Natrona County’s Billy Brenton, Sheridan’s Dane Steel, Cheyenne Central’s Jack Ring and Thunder Basin’s Lane Catlin.

Along with Douglass and Phelps, four other wrestlers finished undefeated on the season: Thunder Basin 285-pounder Lane Catlin (43-0), Cheyenne Central junior Jack Ring (21-0) at 170, Douglas junior Lane Ewing (33-0) at 160 and Star Valley’s Hoopes (45-0) at 195.

Numbers

167: Seconds that Thunder Basin junior Lane Catlin needed to win his four matches and his second state championship. Catlin pinned Natrona County’s Logan Bouissey in 41 seconds in his first match, needed just 31 seconds to pin Cheyenne South’s Dontae Dixson in the quarterfinals, 33 seconds to pin teammate Dylan Skillings in the semifinals and 62 seconds to pin Cheyenne East’s Gavyn Aumiller in the finals. Catlin was on the mat for less than two rounds.

25: Overall state team championships for Star Valley, which is eight more than the No. 2 team, Green River.

8: Consecutive years that Kemmerer has had at least one individual state champion. Taylor Chapin started the run in 2015 and Roany Proffit, Riggen Walker and Karl Haslem continued the streak this weekend.

4: Consecutive years that Douglas has finished second to Star Valley in the Class 3A team standings. That won’t happen next year, though, as the Braves are moving up to 4A while the Bearcats remain in 3A.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.