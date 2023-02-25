McKinzie Mortensen will always be first.

Thirteen other competitors at the inaugural Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championships also won gold, but the Pinedale freshman made history with a 13-2 major decision against Glenrock freshman Lucy Ticknor in their 100-pound match.

"I started crying because I was so happy," said Mortensen, who was undefeated on the season. "I wouldn’t be here without my coaches and my twin sister pushing me though practice. She’s my personal coach. And she’s crying for me, which makes me so sad."

Kaylea Mortensen, McKinzie's twin, was front and center in front of the Pinedale coaches shouting encouragement throughout McKinzie's match.

"I'm her personal coach," Kaylea said, echoing McKinzie's statement. "It's really exciting for me because this is our first year wrestling in high school."

It's not their first year wrestling, however. Kaylea, who finished fourth at 105, has been wrestling for 10 years, McKinzie for nine. That experience paid off not only at state but during the season as well.

"During some duals when we didn’t have girls in our bracket we would jump to our varsity boys team and wrestle for them," McKinzie noted.

Wrestling is a family affair for the Mortensens. Their dad, Zach, coached both McKinzie and Kaylea in USA Wrestling, with some help from Jaden, their oldest sister and a former Pinedale student manager, and Jazmun, a senior who is the Wranglers' current student manager.

"All of them have been involved with wrestling," Zach Mortensen said. "And the twins have wrestled boys so they know the ups and downs of the sport. We've been busy the last few year, but it paid off.

"I was way emotional when (McKinzie) won," he added. "It was something she had been working for all year. I'm very proud of her."

Pinedale head coach Kendall Horrocks, who has coached a number of boys state champions, including four-time champ Cody Phelps (2019-22), couldn't stop smiling when asked about the Wranglers girls' team, which finished second, in general and McKinzie in particular.

"She’ll always be the first in Wyoming history," Horrocks said. "She has worked so hard and for her to come here and do what she did I’m so proud of her.

"We ended up with 13 girls, which is the second-largest team here," he added. "And we had a shot of beating Star Valley. We’re proud of our girls because only four of those girls had experience prior to this season."

***

Star Valley is taking another state wrestling championship trophy home to Afton. The Braves' boys' team won the past seven Class 3A titles and the girls' team made it eight in a row with an impressive performance.

The Braves, who had 22 girls competing at the Ford Wyoming Center, finished with 184 points. Pinedale was second with 129, Sheridan third with 102 and Kelly Walsh fourth with 97.

Sophomore Veil Foreman, who capped an undefeated season with a first-period pin of Lovell sophomore Danika Crumrine at 130, was the Braves' only individual champ, but nine other Star Valley wrestlers finished on the podium.

"Our team made history," Foreman said. "All of our girls worked so hard for this and we all deserve this."

Nearly an hour after her match ended, Foreman was still trying to wrap her head around the fact that she was a state champion.

"It sounds like a dream," she said. "I have wanted this my whole life. I have been working for this for so long and it’s been my number one goal."

Also on the championship mat Friday:

Moorcroft junior Rebekah Anderson, who won a match at the boys' state tournament last year, pinned her way to the 110-pound championship.

"I was ready to wrestle this morning," she said, "but then I had to wait all day so that kind of sucked. So that was a little nerve-wracking but it was worth it."

Wind River sophomore Molly Bornhoft and senior AnnaBeth Bornhoft became the first sisters to win state championships, with Molly pinning Laramie's Avianca Guzman in the final seconds to win at 105 and AnnaBeth capping a 21-0 campaign with a second-period pin of Pinedale's Rhonda Auradou.

"It’s unbelievable right now," AnnaBeth said. "The realization still hasn’t hit me."

The senior said she drew inspiration from watching her sister's match.

"I was like, ‘All right. Now it’s my turn,’" she said.

When asked which of the two championships she enjoyed more, AnnaBeth couldn't pick a favorite.

"I thought they were both pretty amazing," she said with a smile.

Wheatland's Ariel Kumelos has a flair for the dramatic. The freshman won her opening match by one point thanks to a late reversal. In Friday's 125-pound championship match against Natrona County senior Andraya Canchola, Kumelos led 7-3 with nearly 30 seconds remaining when Canchola got Kumelos on her back and appeared ready to get the pin.

"I knew I wasn’t going to get pinned because she didn’t have it tight enough," Kumelos explained, "but I was bridging up and looking at the scoreboard to see how many points I had. I was thinking, ‘If she gets three back points am I going to lose or am I going to be OK?’"

Canchola got the three back points, but not the pin.

After the match, the confident Kumelos was already looking to the future.

"I'm thinking four state titles," she admitted. "But you can't win four without winning the first one."

Lingle-Fort Laramie junior Josie Houk celebrated her birthday with a state championship, earning a 10-5 decision against Kelly Walsh junior Skylee Gangwish at 155.

"I was scared but I knew I had to wrestle hard," Houk said. "It's the best birthday present ever."

Kelly Walsh senior Olivia Smith wasn't sure she was going to be able to compete this week after feeling sick and being sent home from practice Tuesday. But she got progressively better throughout the week and felt a whole lot better after holding on for a 6-4 decision over Cody freshman Ashten Hubbs at 170 pounds.

"I was really nervous that I wasn’t going to be ready in time," Smith admitted. "So I was doing everything in my power to get better and feel better. I was sleeping a lot and there was a lot of talk with my teammates and my coaches and my dad."

As for the match itself?

"It was very exhilarating, but I was very nervous," she said. "I felt like I was going to puke."

Also winning state championships were Newcastle/Upton senior Kyah Miller at 120, Buffalo senior Teila Peters at 130, Rawlins senior Brinley Green at 140, Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King at 145, Rock Springs sophomore Maggie Smith at 190 and Sheridan sophomore Becca Oetken at 235.

