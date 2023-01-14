Prep wrestling results Jan. 14

Friday-Saturday
Trojan Border Wars
at Kelly Walsh
RECORDS: Natrona County 7-0, North Platte 6-1, Rapid City Central 5-2, Cheyenne Central 4-3, Kelly Walsh 2-5, Douglas 2-5, broomfield 2-5, Renegade 0-7
Round 1: Kelly Walsh 42, Douglas 36; Natrona County 51, Rapid City Central 19; North Platte 66, Renegade 18; Cheyenne Central 48, Broomfield 18
Round 2: Broomfield 40, Kelly Walsh 37; Natrona County 54, Douglas 13; Rapid City Central 60, Renegade 18; North Platte 45, Cheyenne Central 24
Round 3: Rapid City Central 42, Kelly Walsh 37; Natrona County 78, Renegade 0; Cheyenne Central 44, Douglas 30; North Platte 51, Broomfield 25
People are also reading…
Round 4: North Platte 68, Kelly Walsh 6; Natrona County 50, Broomfield 19; Douglas 60, Renegade 24; Rapid City Central 38, Cheyenne Central 35
Round 5: Kelly Walsh 50, Renegade 24; Natrona County 52, Cheyenne Central 20; Rapid City Central 39, Broomfield 28; North Platte 60, Douglas 13
Round 6: Cheyenne Central 47, Kelly Walsh 23; Natrona County 36, North Platte 29; Broomfield 51, Renegade 24; Rapid City Central 48, Douglas 32
Round 7: Natrona County 59, Kelly Walsh 9; Douglas 42, Broomfield 41; Cheyenne Central 49, Renegade 27; North Platte 49, Rapid City Central 30
Thoman-Jackman Duals
at Green River
Gold Bracket
1st: Uintah (Utah) 50, Green River 15; 3rd: Evanston 57, Worland 18; 5th: Pinedale 60, Salem Hills (Utah) 18; 7th: Laramie 40, Rawlins 38
Best of the Best
106: Breyton Banks, SH, pin Raleigh Thomson, Uin, 3:14; 113: Wylee Wilson, Pin, dec Spencer Wright, GR, 6-2; 120: Ryan Nutt, Pine, dec Axel MacKinnon, GR, 8-7; 126: Michael Alexander, Uin, maj dec Zach Covolo, Raw, 15-6; 132: Broc Fletcher, RS, tech fall Eric Nelson, Lym, 16-1; 138: Conner Todd, GR, dec Kale Knezovich, GR, 8-5; 145: Rpss Goncalves, Wor, pin Hunter Davis, GR, 1:40; 152: Casen Wopsock, Uin, maj dec Sage Lonn, Raw, 11-1; 160: Christian Hartle, Uin, maj dec Cael Thompson, Cok, 10-2; 170: Morgan Hatch, Lym, dec Josh Smith, Raw, 2-0; 182: Carson Eardley, MV, pin Max Gregory, Lym, 5:01; 195: Austin Richens, Uin, pin Maxx Meyer, Whe, 0:39; 220: Jett Swain, Uin, pin Nathan Harper, Wor, 2:37; 285: Gage Howard, Uin, dec Caden Young, Uin, 3-0.