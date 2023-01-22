Prep wrestling results Jan. 20-21

Friday-Saturday

Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer

106: Dayne Humes, Mor, pin Tristen Tromble, NC, 3:27; 113: Kaden Orr, NC, dec Iven Wold, TB, 3-1; 120: Kolten Powers, She, dec Nathan Fish, Lus, 11-6; 126: Landon Wood, She. pin Navarjo Escarcega, Pop, 0:51; 132: Ashton Leegaard, TB, pin Jerred Smith, KW, 2:00; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, maj dec Dylan Goss, She, 17-1; 145: Dawson Goss, She, won by forfeit over Jason Frank, H/S; 152: Jais Rose, TB, dec Beau Russell, NC, 5-1; 160: Dane Steel, She, pin Logan Mendoza, TB, 1:37; 170: Terran Grooms, She, dec Tucker Sides, NC, 5-4; 182: Colson Coon, She, maj dec Tristan Pekas, H/S, 9-1; 195: Noah Sides, NC, pin Cort Catlin, TB, 5:58; 220: Dillon Glick, TB, dec Aiden Selcher, She, 8-5; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin James Love, Lov, 1:15.