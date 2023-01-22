 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep wrestling results Jan. 20-21

Trojan Border Wars Duals

Kelly Walsh's Jerred Smith gains control against Keegan Pottorff of Broomfield, Colo., in their 132-pound match at the Trojan Border Wars Duals on Jan. 13 at Kelly Walsh.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Friday-Saturday

Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer

at Moorcroft

TEAM: Thunder Basin 304, Sheridan 286, Natrona County 208, Moorcroft 161, Kelly Walsh 155.5, Hettinger/Scranton (N.D.) 111, Gillette 99.5, Lusk 99, Lovell 87, Colstrip (Mont.) 85, Newcastle/Upton 82.5, Glenrock 69, Tongue River 66, Buffalo 55, Wheatland 54, Poplar (Mont.) 51, Circle (Mont.) 47, Wright 43, Shoshoni 38, Forsyth (Mont.) 36, Baker (Mont.) 29.5, Broadus (Mon.) 26, Wolf Point (Mont.) 17, Rocky Mountain 12, Hulett 10.5

Championship matches

106: Dayne Humes, Mor, pin Tristen Tromble, NC, 3:27; 113: Kaden Orr, NC, dec Iven Wold, TB, 3-1; 120: Kolten Powers, She, dec Nathan Fish, Lus, 11-6; 126: Landon Wood, She. pin Navarjo Escarcega, Pop, 0:51; 132: Ashton Leegaard, TB, pin Jerred Smith, KW, 2:00; 138: Antonio Avila, TB, maj dec Dylan Goss, She, 17-1; 145: Dawson Goss, She, won by forfeit over Jason Frank, H/S; 152: Jais Rose, TB, dec Beau Russell, NC, 5-1; 160: Dane Steel, She, pin Logan Mendoza, TB, 1:37; 170: Terran Grooms, She, dec Tucker Sides, NC, 5-4; 182: Colson Coon, She, maj dec Tristan Pekas, H/S, 9-1; 195: Noah Sides, NC, pin Cort Catlin, TB, 5:58; 220: Dillon Glick, TB, dec Aiden Selcher, She, 8-5; 285: Lane Catlin, TB, pin James Love, Lov, 1:15.

Lander Valley Invitational

TEAM: Kemmerer 208.5, Cody 191, Green River 188.5, Pinedale 155, Douglas 143.5, Rawlins 138, Powell 127.5, Worland 93, Wind River 73, Laramie 71, Torrington 64, Burns/Pine Bluffs 62.5, Lyman 60, Mountain View 46.5, Saratoga 45, Big Piney 39, Dubois 38, Lander 37.5, GreybullRiverside 36, Riverton 34.5, Cheyenne South 31, Cokeville 27, Thermopolis 26, Jackson 12.5, Wyoming Indian 2

Championship matches

106: William Wood, Cod, maj dec Gabriel Whiting, Pow, 11-1; 113: Ty Peterson, Cod, won by forfeit over Wylee Wilson, Pin; 120: Axel Mackinnon, GR, dec Ryan Nutt, Pin, 4-3; 126: Roany Proffit, Kem, dec Zachary Covolo, Raw, 1-0; 132: Jake Hammer, Pin, maj dec Brayden Torstenbo, Raw, 9-1; 138: Conner Todd, GR, dec Kale Knezovich, GR, 2-1; 145: Gabe Emery, Kem, dec Dakota Ledford, Lar, 7-6; 152: Riggen Walker, Kem, maj dec Jackson Wood, Cod, 18-5; 160: Lane Ewing, Dou, tec fall James Herwaldt, GR, 18-3; 170: Wyatt Trembly, Dub, maj dec Dylan Campbell, Cod, 16-0; 182: Landon Heaps, Kem, pin Ty Strohschein, G/R, 0:34; 195: Jimmy Dees, Pow, pin Nathan Harper, Wor, 3:39; 220: Jace Grant, Cod, pin Cale Haws, BPB, 2:00; 285: Kenai Bergquist, Dou, pin Doug Bettger, Pow, 1:27.

