Thursday
Miller Cup Memorial Dual
Natrona County 48, Kelly Walsh 16
170: Tucker Sides, NC, tech fall Kyan Sims, 18-3; 182: Andrew Bessey, KW, maj dec Daniel Yates, 9-1; 195: Noah Sides, NC, won by pin; 220: Josef Sanchez, NC, pin Mekhi Bovee, 2:19; 285: Spencer Hansen, NC, pin Dillhan Tiedman, 1:28; 106: Dylan Sorenson, KW, dec Tristen Tromble, 2-1; 113: Kaden Orr, NC, pin Michael Weiss, 1:16; 120: Jay Trujillo, NC, maj dec Steven Henman, 14-2; 126: Wyatt Horner, NC, pin Jonathan Diaz, 3:18; 132: Jameson Siemens, NC, dec Treyson Davilla, 12-5; 138: Kaden Thornsberry, NC, dec Ethan Keffer, 8-7; 145: Jack Wilson, KW, pin Austin Blajszczak, 3:07; 152: Beau Russell, NC, dec William Alt, 6-0; 160: Gabe LeDoux, KW, dec Jayce Berry, 7-1.
People are also reading…
Star Valley 42, Evanston 33
Cheyenne East 36, Cheyenne Central 30
Cody 48, Powell 30
Green River 52, Rock Springs 24
Sheridan 57, Gillette 12
Powder River Duals
at Moorcroft
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Tongue River, Wright, Sundance
Douglas Quad
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Wheatland, Torrington, Rawlins
Friday
Buffalo Duals
WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Douglas, Thermopolis, Lovell, Worland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wright, Tongue River
Friday-Saturday
Carbon County Invite
at Hanna
WHO'S HERE: Hanna, Glenrock, Saratoga, Encampment, Dubois, Big Piney, Lusk, Moorcroft, Wind River, Hulett, Wyoming Indian
Saturday
Pinedale Invite
WHO'S HERE: Pinedale, Kemmerer, Cokeville, Rawlins, Jackson