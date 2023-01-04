 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep wrestling results/schedule Jan. 4-7

Wednesday

Lyman 37, Cokeville 17

Thursday

Riverton at Natrona County

Rawlins at Mountain View

Laramie at Wheatland

Castle View (Colo.) at Cheyenne Central

Scottsbluff (Neb.) at Torrington

Friday-Saturday

Shane Shatto Memorial

at Douglas

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Sheridan, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Riverton, Laramie, Glenrock, Wheatland, Torrington, Lander, Buffalo, Thermopolis, Lingle/Southeast, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Newcastle/Upton, Tongue River, Lusk, Wright, Dubois, Hulett, Hanna, Alliance (Neb.), Chadron (Neb.), Gering (Neb.), Castle View (Colo.), Thornton (Colo.), Centaurus (Colo.), Horizon (Colo.)

