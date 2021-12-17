 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling results/schedule

Tuesday

Cheyenne East 47, Gering, Neb. 27

Star Valley 65, Rock Springs 12

Natrona County 72, Laramie 9

Friday-Saturday

Battle in the Big Horns

at Worland

WHO'S HERE: Worland, Powell, Lander, Glenrock, Pinedale, Star Valley JV, Thermopolis, Wind River, Greybull-Riverside, Newcastle-Upton

Pat Weede Memorial

at Gillette

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Sheridan, Powell, Rock Springs, Douglas

Jimmy John's NCCT

at Greeley, Colo.

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Cheyenne South

