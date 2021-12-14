Prep wrestling results

Tuesday
Cheyenne East 47, Gering, Neb. 27
Star Valley 65, Rock Springs 12
Natrona County 72, Laramie 9
195: Noah Sides, NC, pin Beau Wright, 1:07; 220: Spencer Hansen, NC, won by forfeit; 285: Dominic Dockery, NC, pin Cael Churches, 0:52; 106: Kaden Orr, NC, pin Zaden Seibel, 2:48; 113: Liam Knerr, Lar, pin Tristen Tromble, 2:55; 120: Tate Tromble, NC, pin Porter Trabing, 2:55; 126: Kael Johnson, NC, pin McKenna Bertram, 0:52; 132: Conner Hobbs, Lar, dec Austin Blajszczak, 13-9; 138: Beau Russell, NC, pin David Brown, 1:12; 145: Dylan Brenton, NC, pin Brock Bailey, 4:38; 152: Jayce Berry, NC, pin Trenton Hobbs, 4:36; 160: Tucker Magrum, NC, pin Cutter Trabing, 0:34; 170: Billy Brenton, NC, won by forfeit; 182: Jack Mortimer, NC, won by forfeit.
Friday-Saturday
Battle in the Big Horns
at Worland
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Powell, Lander, Glenrock, Pinedale, Star Valley JV, Thermopolis, Wind River, Greybull-Riverside, Newcastle-Upton
Pat Weede Memorial
at Gillette
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Sheridan, Powell, Rock Springs, Douglas
Jimmy John's NCCT
at Greeley, Colo.
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Laramie, Cheyenne South