Prep wrestling results

Friday-Saturday
Pat Weede Memorial
at Gillette
Round 1: Gillette 54, Powell 30; Douglas 58, Green River 21; Thunder Basin 39, Scottsbluff 30; Natrona County 69, Rock Springs 12.
Round 2: Gillette 53, Rock Springs 27; Natrona County 42, Douglas 31; Thunder Basin 46, Green River 32; Scottsbluff 50, Powell 18.
Round 3: Douglas 62, Gillette 18; Green River 40, Powell 28; Thunder Basin 31, Natrona County 28; Scottsbluff 42, Rock Springs 27.
Round 4: Scottsbluff 43, Gillette 36; Douglas 60, Rock Springs 24; Thunder Basin 58, Powell 18; Natrona County 65, Green River 12.
Round 5: Green River 46, Gillette 36; Douglas 66, Powell 18; Natrona County 51, Scottsbluff 27; Thunder Basin 60, Rock Springs 21.
Round 6: Natrona County 55, Gillette 24; Douglas 33, Thunder Basin 32; Scottsbluff 46, Green River 36; Rock Springs 33, Powell 24.
Overall: Douglas 5-1, Natrona County 5-1, Thunder Basin 5-1, Scottsbluff 4-2, Gillette 2-4, Green River 2-4, Rock Springs 1-5, Powell 0-6.
Wright Duals
Wright 57, Gillette JV 12; Thunder Basin JV 52, Greybull/Riverside 18; Wright 43, Thunder Basin JV 30; Gillette JV 33, Greybull/Riverside 18; Wright 56, Greybull/Riverside 12; Thunder Basin JV 45, Gillette JV 12.
Battlecat Duals
at Wright
Wright 48, Hulett 18; Shoshoni 36, Moorcroft 36; Shoshoni 33, Wright 25; Moorcroft 57, Hulett 12; Wright 54, Moorcroft 24; Shoshoni 54, Hulett 12.
Lusk Quad
Lusk 42, Burns/Pine Bluffs 36; Lusk 42, Glenrock 30; Lusk 45, Southeast 15.
Rawlins Duals
Rawlins 48, Rock Springs 34; Laramie 51, Cheyenne South 28; Rawlins 42, Cheyenne South 24; Laramie 57, Rock Springs 24; Rawlins 39, Laramie 33; Cheyenne South 45, Rock Springs 23.
Battle in the Big Horns
at Worland
Lovell 41, Worland 36; Lovell 72, Glenrock 12; Worland 59, Newcastle/Upton 18; Worland 43, Pinedale 42; Thermopolis 51, Powell JV 14; Pinedale 48, Glenrock 24.
Pinedale 36, Newcastle/Upton 18; Glenrock 33, Powell JV 24; Worland 66, Wind River 6; Worland 42, Lander 31; Star Valley 62, Worland 17; Star Valley 59, Lander 18.
Pinedale 54, Greybull/Riverside 28; Star Valley 51, Pinedale 20; Lander 63, Greybull/Riverside 18; Pinedale 48, Wind River 33; Newcastle/Upton 42, Thermopolis 30; Lovell 42, Thermopolis 36.
