Prep wrestling results

Tuesday
Cheyenne East 47, Gering, Neb. 27
Star Valley 65, Rock Springs 12
Natrona County 72, Laramie 9
Friday-Saturday
Battle in the Big Horns
at Worland
Gold Bracket
Rawlins 52, Cody 24; Pinedale 66, Torrington 12; Worland 60, Thermopolis 18; Star Valley 69, Newcastle/Upton 12
Torrington 36, Cody 36; Newcastle/Upton 39, Thermopolis 36; Pinedale 51, Rawlins 27; Star Valley 59, Worland 24
7th place: Cody 42, Thermopolis 36
5th place: Newcastle/Upton 43, Torrington 18
3rd place: Rawlins 39, Worland 33
Championship: Star Valley 39, Pinedale 33
Silver Bracket
5th place: Powell 45, Rock Springs 18
3rd place: Worland 40, Lovell 30
Championship: Douglas (S.D.) 46, Buffalo 36
Pat Weede Memorial
at Gillette
Final results
Scottsbluff 81, Bismarck Century 73, Butte 73, Natrona County 6-3, Sidney 6-3, Thunder Basin 5-4, Sheridan 5-4, Douglas 3-6, Gillette 2-7, Rock Springs 1-8, Powell 0-9