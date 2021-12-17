 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling results

Tuesday

Cheyenne East 47, Gering, Neb. 27

Star Valley 65, Rock Springs 12

Natrona County 72, Laramie 9

Friday-Saturday

Battle in the Big Horns

at Worland

Gold Bracket

Rawlins 52, Cody 24; Pinedale 66, Torrington 12; Worland 60, Thermopolis 18; Star Valley 69, Newcastle/Upton 12

Torrington 36, Cody 36; Newcastle/Upton 39, Thermopolis 36; Pinedale 51, Rawlins 27; Star Valley 59, Worland 24

7th place: Cody 42, Thermopolis 36

5th place: Newcastle/Upton 43, Torrington 18

3rd place: Rawlins 39, Worland 33

Championship: Star Valley 39, Pinedale 33

Silver Bracket

5th place: Powell 45, Rock Springs 18

3rd place: Worland 40, Lovell 30

Championship: Douglas (S.D.) 46, Buffalo 36

Pat Weede Memorial

at Gillette

Final results

Scottsbluff 81, Bismarck Century 73, Butte 73, Natrona County 6-3, Sidney 6-3, Thunder Basin 5-4, Sheridan 5-4, Douglas 3-6, Gillette 2-7, Rock Springs 1-8, Powell 0-9

