Prep wrestling results

Tuesday
Star Valley 46, Pinedale 32
152: Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Ren King; 160: Kaleb Bigelow, Pin, maj dec Joshua Semadeni, 14-1; 170: Grant Fornstrom, Pin, pin Carson Vandeburg, 4:00; 182: David Walker, SV, pin Andrew Jones, 1:51; 195: Trent Clark, SV, won by forfeit; 220: Kevyn Brisko, SV, won by forfeit; 285: Parker Merritt, SV, pin Derick Whittington, 0:14; 106: Tristan Haley, Pin, maj dec Boaz Simpson, 9-1; 113: Jacob Guild, SV, pin Ethan Kemp, 0:53; 120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Waylon Nelson, 3:27; 126: Cody Phelps, Pin, pin Spencer Larson, 2:55; 132: Brayden Andrews, SV, maj dec Jacob Snell, 8-0; 138: Haze Child, SV, pin Anthony Rigo, 3:05; 145: Kale Johnson, SV, pin Ian Grover, 2:59.
Friday-Saturday
Class 4A East Duals
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan.
Saturday
Class 4A West Duals
at Rock Springs
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie.
Rumble in Rawlins
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, Saratoga, Hanna, Riverton, Torrington, Natrona County JV.
Greybull Memorial Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Greybull/Riverside, Moorcroft, Worland, Cody, Lander, Powell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wind River, Lovell, Tongue River, Shoshoni.
Southeast Team Duals
at Yoder
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Southeast, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Lusk.