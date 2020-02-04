Prep wrestling results
View Comments
agate

Prep wrestling results

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Star Valley 46, Pinedale 32

152: Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Ren King; 160: Kaleb Bigelow, Pin, maj dec Joshua Semadeni, 14-1; 170: Grant Fornstrom, Pin, pin Carson Vandeburg, 4:00; 182: David Walker, SV, pin Andrew Jones, 1:51; 195: Trent Clark, SV, won by forfeit; 220: Kevyn Brisko, SV, won by forfeit; 285: Parker Merritt, SV, pin Derick Whittington, 0:14; 106: Tristan Haley, Pin, maj dec Boaz Simpson, 9-1; 113: Jacob Guild, SV, pin Ethan Kemp, 0:53; 120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, pin Waylon Nelson, 3:27; 126: Cody Phelps, Pin, pin Spencer Larson, 2:55; 132: Brayden Andrews, SV, maj dec Jacob Snell, 8-0; 138: Haze Child, SV, pin Anthony Rigo, 3:05; 145: Kale Johnson, SV, pin Ian Grover, 2:59.

Friday-Saturday

Class 4A East Duals

at Gillette

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan.

Saturday

Class 4A West Duals

at Rock Springs

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie.

Rumble in Rawlins

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, Saratoga, Hanna, Riverton, Torrington, Natrona County JV.

Greybull Memorial Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Greybull/Riverside, Moorcroft, Worland, Cody, Lander, Powell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wind River, Lovell, Tongue River, Shoshoni.

Southeast Team Duals

at Yoder

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Southeast, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Lusk.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News