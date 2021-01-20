 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep wrestling results
View Comments
agate

Prep wrestling results

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
KW v Cheyenne wrestling

Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise wrestles Cheyenne East's Seth Scott in a 152-pound match Tuesday in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Cheyenne East 38, Kelly Walsh 26

Natrona County 76, Cheyenne South 6

Torrington Quad

Douglas 63, Newcastle/Upton 12; Newcastle/Upton 41, Torrington 24; Douglas 78, Torrington 3; Wheatland 39, Newcastle/Upton 30; Douglas 63, Wheatland 15; Wheatland 52, Torrington 12

Thursday

Rock Springs Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Star Valley, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central

Worland Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell

Friday

Torrington Quad

WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Buffalo

Friday-Saturday

Dylan Humes Memorial

at Moorcroft

WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Gillette, Shoshoni, Wright, Thermopolis, Greybull/Riverside, Hulett, Lusk, Newcastle/Upton, Rocky Mountain

Lander Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Lander, Douglas, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Laramie, Mountain View, Powell, Rawlins, Wind River, Worland, Cody

Saturday

Cokeville Duals

WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Kemmerer, Green River

Dogger Duals

at Lingle

WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Saratoga, Hanna, Glenrock, Natrona County JV, Kelly Walsh JV, Gering (Neb.)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News