Prep wrestling results

Tuesday
Cheyenne East 38, Kelly Walsh 26
Natrona County 76, Cheyenne South 6
Torrington Quad
Douglas 63, Newcastle/Upton 12; Newcastle/Upton 41, Torrington 24; Douglas 78, Torrington 3; Wheatland 39, Newcastle/Upton 30; Douglas 63, Wheatland 15; Wheatland 52, Torrington 12
Thursday
Rock Springs Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Star Valley, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central
Worland Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell
Friday
Torrington Quad
WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Buffalo
Friday-Saturday
Dylan Humes Memorial
at Moorcroft
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Gillette, Shoshoni, Wright, Thermopolis, Greybull/Riverside, Hulett, Lusk, Newcastle/Upton, Rocky Mountain
Lander Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Douglas, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Laramie, Mountain View, Powell, Rawlins, Wind River, Worland, Cody
Saturday
Cokeville Duals
WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Kemmerer, Green River
Dogger Duals
at Lingle
WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Saratoga, Hanna, Glenrock, Natrona County JV, Kelly Walsh JV, Gering (Neb.)