Prep wrestling results
Prep wrestling results

Tuesday

Natrona County 76, Cheyenne South 0

Riverton 42, Rock Springs 30

Cheyenne Central 60, Torrington 21

Powell 48, Laurel, Mont. 21

Laurel, Mont. 55, Cody 30

Thursday

Wheatland at Mitchell, Neb.

Rawlins at Buffalo

Friday

Trojan Border Wars

at Kelly Walsh

Round 1: Kelly Walsh vs Douglas; Natrona County vs Rapid City (S.D.) Central; Sidney (Neb.) vs North Platte (Neb.); Star Valley vs wildcard.

Round 2: Kelly Walsh vs Star Valley; Natrona County vs Douglas; Sidney vs Rapid City Central; North Platte vs wildcard

Round 3: Kelly Walsh vs Rapid City Central; Natrona County vs Sidney; Douglas vs wildcard; Star Valley vs North Platte

Newcastle Dogie

WHO'S HERE: Newcastle/Upton, Hulett, Sundance, Lusk, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Natrona County JV, Thunder Basin JV, Sheridan JV, Gillette JV, Buffalo JV, Banner County (Neb.), Sturgis (S.D.), Rapid City (S.D.) Central JV, Newell (S.D.)

Friday-Saturday

Don Runner Memorial

at Pavillion

WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Shoshoni, Riverton, Lander, Cokeville, Moorcroft, Rocky Mountain, Lovell, Wright, Thermopolis, Kelly Walsh JV, Jackson, Big Piney, Pinedale, Greybull-Riverside, Mountain View, Hanna, Southeast, Saratoga, Tongue River, Rich County (Utah)

Saturday

Trojan Border Wars

Round 4: Kelly Walsh vs North Platte; Natrona County vs Star Valley; Sidney vs Douglas; Rapid City Central vs wildcard

Round 5: Kelly Walsh vs Sidney; Natrona County vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs Star Valley; Douglas vs North Platte

Round 6: Kelly Walsh vs wildcard; Natrona County vs North Platte; Sidney vs Star Valley; Rapid City Central vs Douglas

Round 7: Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County; Star Valley vs Douglas; Sidney vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs North Platte

Blazer Duals

at Torrington

WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Laramie, Glenrock, Buffalo, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs

