Prep wrestling results

Tuesday
Natrona County 76, Cheyenne South 0
Riverton 42, Rock Springs 30
Cheyenne Central 60, Torrington 21
Powell 48, Laurel, Mont. 21
Laurel, Mont. 55, Cody 30
Thursday
Wheatland at Mitchell, Neb.
Rawlins at Buffalo
Friday
Trojan Border Wars
at Kelly Walsh
Round 1: Kelly Walsh vs Douglas; Natrona County vs Rapid City (S.D.) Central; Sidney (Neb.) vs North Platte (Neb.); Star Valley vs wildcard.
Round 2: Kelly Walsh vs Star Valley; Natrona County vs Douglas; Sidney vs Rapid City Central; North Platte vs wildcard
Round 3: Kelly Walsh vs Rapid City Central; Natrona County vs Sidney; Douglas vs wildcard; Star Valley vs North Platte
Newcastle Dogie
WHO'S HERE: Newcastle/Upton, Hulett, Sundance, Lusk, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Natrona County JV, Thunder Basin JV, Sheridan JV, Gillette JV, Buffalo JV, Banner County (Neb.), Sturgis (S.D.), Rapid City (S.D.) Central JV, Newell (S.D.)
Friday-Saturday
Don Runner Memorial
at Pavillion
WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Shoshoni, Riverton, Lander, Cokeville, Moorcroft, Rocky Mountain, Lovell, Wright, Thermopolis, Kelly Walsh JV, Jackson, Big Piney, Pinedale, Greybull-Riverside, Mountain View, Hanna, Southeast, Saratoga, Tongue River, Rich County (Utah)
Saturday
Trojan Border Wars
Round 4: Kelly Walsh vs North Platte; Natrona County vs Star Valley; Sidney vs Douglas; Rapid City Central vs wildcard
Round 5: Kelly Walsh vs Sidney; Natrona County vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs Star Valley; Douglas vs North Platte
Round 6: Kelly Walsh vs wildcard; Natrona County vs North Platte; Sidney vs Star Valley; Rapid City Central vs Douglas
Round 7: Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County; Star Valley vs Douglas; Sidney vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs North Platte
Blazer Duals
at Torrington
WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Laramie, Glenrock, Buffalo, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs