Prep wrestling results

Friday-Saturday
Trojan Border Wars
at Kelly Walsh
Round 1: Kelly Walsh 54, Douglas 29; Natrona County 43, Rapid City (S.D.) Central 30; Sidney (Neb.) 72, North Platte (Neb.) 10; Star Valley 55, wildcard 6.
Round 2: Kelly Walsh 47, Star Valley 30; Natrona County 63, Douglas 15; Sidney 56, Rapid City Central 12; North Platte 42, wildcard 33.
Round 3: Rapid City Central 39, Kelly Walsh 35; Sidney 56, Natrona County 15; Douglas 42, wildcard 34; Star Valley 49, North Platte 27.
Round 4: Kelly Walsh 55, North Platte 21; Star Valley 37, Natrona County 36; Sidney 60, Douglas 24; Rapid City Central 65, wildcard 18.
Round 5: Sidney 51, Kelly Walsh 18; Natrona County 66, wildcard 6; Star Valley 36, Rapid City Central 34; Douglas 42, North Platte 36
Round 6: Kelly Walsh vs wildcard; Natrona County vs North Platte; Sidney vs Star Valley; Rapid City Central vs Douglas
Round 7: Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County; Star Valley vs Douglas; Sidney vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs North Platte
Don Runner Memorial
at Pavillion
Team: Pinedale 183.5, Shoshoni 168, Wright 156.5. Greybull/Riverside 139, Rich County (Utah) 121, Wind River 106, Cokeville 103, Big Piney 101, Thermopolis 94, Tongue River 77.5, Mountain View 77, Jackson 48, Rocky Mountain 46, Saratoga 26, Hanna 15, Dubois 12.5, Riverton 2.
Semifinals
106: Ethan Crawford, RM, pin David Long, G/R, 0:45; Tristan Haley, Pin, dec KC Gibson, WR, 8-0; 113: Randy Trujillo, RC, pin Nicky Knigge, Sho, 1:33; Kagen Baker, Wri, pin Jerry Everett, Sar, 2:49; 120: Colton Gehlhausen, Pin, maj dec Kaleb Fila, BP, 14-4; Nathaniel Boreen, G/R, pin Corgin Conk, RC, 2:20; 126: Cody Phelps, Pin, pin Tipton Wilson, WR, 5:25; Preston Seamands, Wri, maj dec Creeden Schell, BP, 17-7; 132: James Knigge, Sho, dec Keden Tescher, Wri, 5-3; Asher Nicholson, Lov, pin Austin Peterson, RC, 3:32; 138: Felipe Gaytan, G/R, dec Quinton Hecker, Lov, 7-5; Roedy Farrell, The, won by injury default over Garrett Reece, Cok; 145: Kadon DeWitt, Sho, pin Eli Linford, Cok, 2:35; Ryker Conk, RC, pin Braxton Quiroz, Wri, 5:14; 152: Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, dec Kayden Meek, Wri, 2-1; Tryston Truempler, Sho, dec Kyle Breen, TR, 9-7; 160: Wes Teichert, Cok, dec Myzek McArthur, Lov, 11-8; Kaleb Bigelow, Pin, pin Duke Gibble, Sho, 3:45; 170: Cole Christiansen, The, pin Jaedon Rowe, RC, 3:42; Coltor Collver, WR, pin Luke Singer, TR, 3:19; 182: Colton Befus, WR, pin Kash Purser, MV, 5:49; Riley Shaffer, The, pin Bridger Harris, MV, 3:58; 195: Gabe Cash, Sho, pin TJ Hallock, WR, 0:55; Chaz Peterson, Pin, pin Ayden Walk, Han, 0:55; 220: Logan Cole, The, pin Zeb Goodrich, Wri, 1:17; Jonathan Hilder, Sho, pin Tucker Jensen, WR, 3:24; 285: Ethan Dalin, G/R, pin Ethan Mack, Wri, 0:29; Coy Trainor, Lov, pin Cole Barrett, WR, 2:18.
Saturday
Blazer Duals
at Torrington
Round 1: Glenrock 47, Torrington 27; Laramie 46, Lusk 30; Wheatland 42, Lingle-Fort Laramie 36; Burns/Pine Bluffs 42, Buffalo 37.
Round 2: Torrington 36, Lusk 36; Laramie 39, Glenrock 30; Burns/Pine Bluffs 45, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37; Buffalo 42, Wheatland 21.
Round 3: Laramie 35, Torrington 33; Glenrock 42, Lusk 30; Buffalo 54, Lingle-Fort Laramie 18; Burns/Pine Bluffs 60, Wheatland 17.