Prep wrestling results

Saturday
Hettinger (N.D.) Classic
WYOMING TEAM HERE: Moorcroft (3rd place)
You have free articles remaining.
113: Tucker Cook, 7th; 120: Tyzer Isenberger, 8th; 126: Randy Peters, 7th; Jacob Anderson, 8th; 132: Charmayne DeLong, 7th; 145: Parker Seeley, 1st; 152: Damian Black, 2nd; 160: Hunter Garoutte, 2nd; 170: Wyatt Peters, 3rd; 182: Rowdy Pfeil, 1st; 195: Dekken Meyer, 3rd; 220: Parker Schlater, 2nd.
Bozeman (Mont.) Invitational
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Powell (6th), Sheridan (11th), Cody (31st).
103: Colt Nicholson, Pow, 4th; Kolten Powers, She, 8th; 132: Hunter Goodwin, She, 6th; 138: Reese Osborne, She, 3rd; Corey Linebaugh, Pow, 7th; 152: Seth Horton, Pow, 2nd; 160: Brock Steel, She, 6th; 170: Bo Dearcorn, Pow, 2nd; 182: Matthew Seckman, Pow, 8th; 205: Carson Olsen, Pow, 5th.