Prep wrestling results
View Comments
agate

Prep wrestling results

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Miller Cup, Kelly Walsh 42, Natrona County 26

Sheridan 60, Gillette 24

Green River 51, Rock Springs 21

Cheyenne South 36, Laramie 33

Riverton 45, Lander 29

Friday

Cheyenne East 61, Cheyenne Central 12

Glenrock at Thermopolis, (n)

Saturday

Sheridan at Thunder Basin

Carbon County Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Saratoga, Hanna, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Hulett, Moorcroft, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Jackson, Wheatland, Shoshoni, Wright, Wind River, Dubois, Wyoming Indian.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News