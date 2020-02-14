Prep wrestling results

Thursday
Miller Cup, Kelly Walsh 42, Natrona County 26
Sheridan 60, Gillette 24
Green River 51, Rock Springs 21
Cheyenne South 36, Laramie 33
Riverton 45, Lander 29
Friday
Cheyenne East 61, Cheyenne Central 12
Glenrock at Thermopolis, (n)
Saturday
Sheridan at Thunder Basin
Carbon County Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Saratoga, Hanna, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Hulett, Moorcroft, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Jackson, Wheatland, Shoshoni, Wright, Wind River, Dubois, Wyoming Indian.