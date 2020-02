Prep wrestling results

Thursday

106: Landon Wood, She, pin Gavin Zamzow, 5:18; 113: Kolten Powers, She, pin Colt Welsh, 5:58; 120: Jaron Glasscock, Gil, pin Dawson Goss, 4:56; 126: Hunter Goodwin, She, won by forfeit; 132: Reese Osborne, She, pin Lucas Hill, 1:43; 138: Alex Jack, She, pin Alex Eisenbraun, 2:32; 145: Colson Coon, She, pin Corben Jensen, 0:36; 152: Hunter Henderson, Gil, won by forfeit; 160: Brock Steel, She, pin Kendall McKee, 1:35; 170: Dawsen Hayden, Gil, pin Hayden Crow, 3:59; 182: Quinton Mangus, She, won by forfeit; 195: Gage Kirschner, She, won by forfeit; 220: Ethan Johnson, She, pin Jack Tinnell, 0:56; 285: Colter Rankin, Gil, pin Justin Vela, 0:44.