Prep wrestling results

106: Durfee, N/U, pin Powers, She, 1:20; 113: Vroman, Riv, won by forfeit over Lopez, CC; 120: Wehr, Dou, pin Trujillo, CS, 1:46; 126: Wintz, KW, injury default over McDermott, The, 132: Minnick, All, injury default over Ewing, Dou; 138: Ewing, Dou, pin Farrell, The, 2:16; 145: Vroman, CC, pin Ruckman, Lar, 2:29; 152: Coon, She, maj dec Cudney, B/PB, 15-4; 160: Sell, Lar, dec Steel, She, 7-4; 170: Happold, CE, won by disqualification over Sepen, CV; 182: Richter, TB, dec Shaffer, The, 6-4; 195: Gantenbein, Riv, pin McArthur, She, 2:22; 220: Beye, Chd, pin Smith, NC, 1:24; 285: Jolley, Hul, won by forfeit over Vela, She.