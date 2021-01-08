Prep wrestling results

Thursday
Natrona County 56, Riverton 24
Green River 45, Rock Springs 35
Cokeville 45, Bear Lake, Idaho 21
Star Valley 42, Cokeville 27
Star Valley 57, Bear Lake, Idaho 15
Cody 63, Buffalo 18
Wind River 42, Buffalo 19
Cody 54, Wind River 40
Friday
Goshen County Quad
at Lingle
Wright 36, Lingle-Fort Laramie 29; Burns/Pine Bluffs 54, Wheatland 24; Lingle-Fort Laramie 42, Burns/Pine Bluffs 32; Wheatland 32, Wright 30; Lingle-Fort Laramie 36, Wheatland 34; Burns/Pine Bluffs 42, Wright 39.
Lyman Duals
Lyman 41, Mountain View 22; Rich County, Utah 30, Lyman 30; Rawlins 42, Lyman 24; Pinedale 50, Mountain View 15; Rawlins 51, Mountain View 34; Pinedale 42, Rich County, Utah 24
Shane Shatto Memorial Duals
at Douglas
Cheyenne Central 33, Kelly Walsh 32; Natrona County 39, Cheyenne East 34; Cheyenne East 48, Kelly Walsh 21; Sheridan 72, Gillette 9; Thunder Basin 60, Cheyenne Central 16; Sheridan 37, Natrona County 35; Natrona County 63, Cheyenne Central 18; Douglas 72, Gillette 6; Douglas 33, Thunder Basin 32; Sheridan 48, Doiuglas 18; Cheyenne East 75, Gillette 5; Thunder Basin 53, Kelly Walsh 22.
Saturday
Powell Quad
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Star Valley, Worland, Moorcroft
Thermopolis Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Buffalo
Zach Parish Memorial Duals
at Shoshoni
WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Big Piney, Greybull-Riverside, Dubois, Tongue River, Lovell, Kemmerer
Torrington Quad
WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Laramie, Burns-Pine Bluffs, Saratoga