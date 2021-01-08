 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling results
Prep wrestling results

Thursday

Natrona County 56, Riverton 24

Green River 45, Rock Springs 35

Cokeville 45, Bear Lake, Idaho 21

Star Valley 42, Cokeville 27

Star Valley 57, Bear Lake, Idaho 15

Cody 63, Buffalo 18

Wind River 42, Buffalo 19

Cody 54, Wind River 40

Friday

Goshen County Quad

at Lingle

Wright 36, Lingle-Fort Laramie 29; Burns/Pine Bluffs 54, Wheatland 24; Lingle-Fort Laramie 42, Burns/Pine Bluffs 32; Wheatland 32, Wright 30; Lingle-Fort Laramie 36, Wheatland 34; Burns/Pine Bluffs 42, Wright 39.

Lyman Duals

Lyman 41, Mountain View 22; Rich County, Utah 30, Lyman 30; Rawlins 42, Lyman 24; Pinedale 50, Mountain View 15; Rawlins 51, Mountain View 34; Pinedale 42, Rich County, Utah 24

Shane Shatto Memorial Duals

at Douglas

Cheyenne Central 33, Kelly Walsh 32; Natrona County 39, Cheyenne East 34; Cheyenne East 48, Kelly Walsh 21; Sheridan 72, Gillette 9; Thunder Basin 60, Cheyenne Central 16; Sheridan 37, Natrona County 35; Natrona County 63, Cheyenne Central 18; Douglas 72, Gillette 6; Douglas 33, Thunder Basin 32; Sheridan 48, Doiuglas 18; Cheyenne East 75, Gillette 5; Thunder Basin 53, Kelly Walsh 22.

Saturday

Powell Quad

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Star Valley, Worland, Moorcroft

Thermopolis Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Buffalo

Zach Parish Memorial Duals

at Shoshoni

WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Big Piney, Greybull-Riverside, Dubois, Tongue River, Lovell, Kemmerer

Torrington Quad

WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Laramie, Burns-Pine Bluffs, Saratoga

