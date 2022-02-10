Prep wrestling roundup (Feb. 10-12)

Thursday
Miller Cup Memorial Dual
Natrona County 63, Kelly Walsh 11
220: Jack Mortimer, NC, pin Zach Jones, 3:42; 285: Logan Bouissey, NC, won by forfeit; 106: Kaden Orr, NC, pin Dylan Sorenson, 2:21; 113: Tate Tromble, NC, pin Ike Elliott, 5:19; 120: Jameson Siemens, NC, pin Luis Vasquez, 2:34; 126: Jerrod Smith, KW, maj dec Kael Johnson, 9-1; 132: Treyson Davilla, KW, dec Austin Blajszczak, 7-6; 138: Garrett Marker, KW, maj dec Beau Russell, 10-2; 145: Jayce Berry, NC, pin Brant Blocker, 1:19; 152: Billy Brenton, NC, dec Giovanni Lucchi 11-9; 160: Tucker Sides, NC, won by forfeit; 170: Kaeden Wilcox, NC, pin Porter Marvel, 2:54; 182: Noah Sides, NC, pin Andrew Bessey, 1:29; 195: Brendyn Nelson, NC, won by forfeit.