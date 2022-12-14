Prep wrestling schedule Dec. 16-17

Friday
Aimone Invite
at Kemmerer
WHO'S HERE: Kemmerer, Cokeville, Big Piney, Lyman, Mountain View, Green River, Jackson, Dubois, Wyoming Indian, Star Valley JV, Evanston JV
Friday-Saturday
Battle In the Big Horns
at Worland
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Lander, Buffalo, Moorcroft, Lovell, Rawlins, Pinedale, Riverton, Newcastle/Upton, Thermopolis, Torrington, Wind River, Roc Springs JV
Pat Weede Memorial
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Douglas, Rock Springs, Powell, Star Valley, Sheridan