Prep wrestling schedule Dec. 9-10

Friday

Evanston Invite

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Evanston, Mountain View, Pinedale, Lyman, Jackson, Big Piney, Rock Springs JV

Lusk Invite

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Lusk, Glenrock, Newcastle/Upton, Moorcroft, Lingle/Southeast, Hanna, Saratoga, Tongue River, Wright, Kelly Walsh JV

Friday-Saturday

Charlie Lake Duals

at Cheyenne East

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Rock Springs, Douglas, Torrington, Rawlins, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs

Braves Brawl

at Star Valley

WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Cokeville, American Falls (Idaho), Shelley (Idaho), Sugar-Salem (Idaho), Thunder Ridge (Idaho), Logan (Utah), Sky View (Utah)

Powell Invite

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Powell, Worland, Natrona County, Lovell, Rock Mountain, Thermopolis, Lander, Shoshoni, Buffalo, Gillette, Shoshoni, Cody, Dubois, Greybull/Riverside, Riverton, Wind River, Thunder Basin JV

