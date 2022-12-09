Prep wrestling schedule Dec. 9-10

Friday
Evanston Invite
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Evanston, Mountain View, Pinedale, Lyman, Jackson, Big Piney, Rock Springs JV
Lusk Invite
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Lusk, Glenrock, Newcastle/Upton, Moorcroft, Lingle/Southeast, Hanna, Saratoga, Tongue River, Wright, Kelly Walsh JV
Friday-Saturday
Charlie Lake Duals
at Cheyenne East
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Rock Springs, Douglas, Torrington, Rawlins, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs
Braves Brawl
at Star Valley
WHO'S HERE: Star Valley, Cokeville, American Falls (Idaho), Shelley (Idaho), Sugar-Salem (Idaho), Thunder Ridge (Idaho), Logan (Utah), Sky View (Utah)
Powell Invite
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Powell, Worland, Natrona County, Lovell, Rock Mountain, Thermopolis, Lander, Shoshoni, Buffalo, Gillette, Shoshoni, Cody, Dubois, Greybull/Riverside, Riverton, Wind River, Thunder Basin JV