Prep wrestling schedule Jan. 20-21

Friday-Saturday

Dylan Humes Memorial Mixer

at Moorcroft

WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Gillette, Thunder Basin, Sheridan, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Wright, Hulett, Glenrock, Newcastle/Upton, Tongue River, Lusk, Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Shoshoni

Lander Valley Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Lander, Riverton, Dubois, Wind River, Star Valley, Douglas, Kemmerer, Green River, Laramie, Jackson, Big Piney, Saratoga, Cheyenne South, Greybull/Riverside, Cokeville, Pinedale, Rawlins, Torrington, Worland, Thermopolis, Mountain View, Lyman, Buffalo, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Powell

