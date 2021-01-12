Prep wrestling schedule

Trojan Border Wars

Friday

Round 1 (3 p.m.): Douglas at Kelly Walsh; Cody vs Star Valley; Laramie at Natrona County; North Platte (Neb.) vs Thunder Basin

Round 2 (5 p.m.): Cody at Kelly Walsh; Douglas vs Star Valley; North Platte at Natrona County; Laramie vs Thunder Basin

Round 3 (7 p.m.): Star Valley at Kelly Walsh; Douglas vs Cody; Thunder Basin at Natrona County; Laramie vs North Platte

Saturday

Round 4 (9:30 a.m.): North Platte at Kelly Walsh; Douglas vs Thunder Basin; Cody at Natrona County; Laramie vs Star Valley

Round 5 (11:30 a.m.): Thunder Basin at Kelly Walsh; Douglas vs North Platte; Star Valley at Natrona County; Laramie vs Cody

Round 6 (1:30 p.m.): Laramie at Kelly Walsh; Cody vs Thunder Basin; Douglas at Natrona County; North Platte vs Star Valley

