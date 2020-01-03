Prep wrestling schedule

Friday
Class 4A
Laramie at Natrona County
Thomas Soda Ash Memorial
at Green River
WHO'S HERE: Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Mountain View, Lyman, Riverton, Worland, Rawlins, Granger (Utah), Northridge (Utah), Rifle (Utah), Uintah (Utah).
Bozeman (Mont.) Invitational
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cody, Powell, Sheridan.
Saturday
Bison Bonanza
at Cheyenne
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Laramie, Wheatland, Torrington, Douglas, Burns-Pine Bluffs.
