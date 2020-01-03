Prep wrestling schedule
Prep wrestling schedule

Friday

Class 4A

Laramie at Natrona County

Thomas Soda Ash Memorial

at Green River

WHO'S HERE: Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Kelly Walsh, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Mountain View, Lyman, Riverton, Worland, Rawlins, Granger (Utah), Northridge (Utah), Rifle (Utah), Uintah (Utah).

Bozeman (Mont.) Invitational

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Cody, Powell, Sheridan.

Saturday

Bison Bonanza

at Cheyenne

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Laramie, Wheatland, Torrington, Douglas, Burns-Pine Bluffs.

