Prep wrestling schedule

Friday
Goshen County Quad
at Lingle
WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wright, Wheatland
Shoshoni Quad
WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Rock Springs, Big Piney
Friday-Saturday
Shane Shatto Memorial Duals
at Douglas
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Riverton
Saturday
Powell Quad
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Star Valley, Worland, Moorcroft
Thermopolis Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Buffalo
Zach Parish Memorial Duals
at Shoshoni
WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Big Piney, Greybull-Riverside, Dubois, Tongue River, Lovell, Kemmerer