Prep wrestling schedule
Friday

Goshen County Quad

at Lingle

WHO'S HERE: Lingle-Fort Laramie, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Wright, Wheatland

Shoshoni Quad

WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Rock Springs, Big Piney

Friday-Saturday

Shane Shatto Memorial Duals

at Douglas

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Riverton

Saturday

Powell Quad

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Star Valley, Worland, Moorcroft

Thermopolis Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Lander, Buffalo

Zach Parish Memorial Duals

at Shoshoni

WHO'S HERE: Shoshoni, Big Piney, Greybull-Riverside, Dubois, Tongue River, Lovell, Kemmerer

Torrington Quad

WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Laramie, Burns-Pine Bluffs, Saratoga

