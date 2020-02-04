Prep wrestling schedule
Prep wrestling schedule

Friday-Saturday

Class 4A East Duals

at Gillette

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan.

Saturday

Class 4A West Duals

at Rock Springs

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie.

Rumble in Rawlins

WHO'S HERE: Rawlins, Douglas, Saratoga, Hanna, Riverton, Torrington, Natrona County JV.

Greybull Memorial Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Greybull/Riverside, Moorcroft, Worland, Cody, Lander, Powell, Rocky Mountain, Thermopolis, Wind River, Lovell, Tongue River, Shoshoni.

Southeast Team Duals

at Yoder

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Southeast, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Lusk.

