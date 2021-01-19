 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling schedule
agate

Prep wrestling schedule

Douglas v Star Valley

Star Valley's Waylon Nelson pins Christian Johnson of Douglas in their 120-pound match Friday at the Trojan Border Wars in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Thursday

Rock Springs Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Star Valley, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central

Worland Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell

Friday

Torrington Quad

WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Buffalo

Friday-Saturday

Dylan Humes Memorial

at Moorcroft

WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Gillette, Shoshoni, Wright, Thermopolis, Greybull/Riverside, Hulett, Lusk, Newcastle/Upton, Rocky Mountain

Lander Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Lander, Douglas, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Laramie, Mountain View, Powell, Rawlins, Wind River, Worland, Cody

