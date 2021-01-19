Prep wrestling schedule

Thursday
Rock Springs Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Star Valley, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central
Worland Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Worland, Cody, Powell, Lovell
Friday
Torrington Quad
WHO'S HERE: Torrington, Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Buffalo
Friday-Saturday
Dylan Humes Memorial
at Moorcroft
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Gillette, Shoshoni, Wright, Thermopolis, Greybull/Riverside, Hulett, Lusk, Newcastle/Upton, Rocky Mountain
Lander Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Lander, Douglas, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Laramie, Mountain View, Powell, Rawlins, Wind River, Worland, Cody