Prep wrestling schedule

Friday
Trojan Border Wars
at Kelly Walsh
Round 1: Kelly Walsh vs Douglas; Natrona County vs Rapid City (S.D.) Central; Sidney (Neb.) vs North Platte (Neb.); Star Valley vs wildcard.
Round 2: Kelly Walsh vs Star Valley; Natrona County vs Douglas; Sidney vs Rapid City Central; North Platte vs wildcard
Round 3: Kelly Walsh vs Rapid City Central; Natrona County vs Sidney; Douglas vs wildcard; Star Valley vs North Platte
Saturday
Round 4: Kelly Walsh vs North Platte; Natrona County vs Star Valley; Sidney vs Douglas; Rapid City Central vs wildcard
Round 5: Kelly Walsh vs Sidney; Natrona County vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs Star Valley; Douglas vs North Platte
Round 6: Kelly Walsh vs wildcard; Natrona County vs North Platte; Sidney vs Star Valley; Rapid City Central vs Douglas
Round 7: Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County; Star Valley vs Douglas; Sidney vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs North Platte