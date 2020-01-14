Prep wrestling schedule
Friday

Trojan Border Wars

at Kelly Walsh

Round 1: Kelly Walsh vs Douglas; Natrona County vs Rapid City (S.D.) Central; Sidney (Neb.) vs North Platte (Neb.); Star Valley vs wildcard.

Round 2: Kelly Walsh vs Star Valley; Natrona County vs Douglas; Sidney vs Rapid City Central; North Platte vs wildcard

Round 3: Kelly Walsh vs Rapid City Central; Natrona County vs Sidney; Douglas vs wildcard; Star Valley vs North Platte

Saturday

Round 4: Kelly Walsh vs North Platte; Natrona County vs Star Valley; Sidney vs Douglas; Rapid City Central vs wildcard

Round 5: Kelly Walsh vs Sidney; Natrona County vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs Star Valley; Douglas vs North Platte

Round 6: Kelly Walsh vs wildcard; Natrona County vs North Platte; Sidney vs Star Valley; Rapid City Central vs Douglas

Round 7: Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County; Star Valley vs Douglas; Sidney vs wildcard; Rapid City Central vs North Platte

