Prep wrestling schedule

Tuesday

Lander at Cody

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Torrington

Wednesday

Mountain View at Rawlins

Thursday

Riverton at Natrona County

Laramie at Wheatland

Friday

Shoshoni at Big Piney

Lovell Quad

WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Greybull/Riverside, Red Lodge, Mont.

Friday-Saturday

Shane Shatto Memorial

at Douglas

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Riverton, Lander, Buffalo, Glenrock, Torrington, Wheatland, Wright, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Lusk, Hulett, Newcastle/Upton, Sundance, Thermopolis, Alliance (Neb.), Minatare (Neb.), Chadron (Neb.), Castle View (Colo.), Centaurus (Colo.)

Tournament of Champions

at Vernal, Utah

WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Lyman, Rawlins

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

