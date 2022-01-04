Prep wrestling schedule

Tuesday
Lander at Cody
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Torrington
Wednesday
Mountain View at Rawlins
Thursday
Riverton at Natrona County
Laramie at Wheatland
Friday
Shoshoni at Big Piney
Lovell Quad
WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Greybull/Riverside, Red Lodge, Mont.
Friday-Saturday
Shane Shatto Memorial
at Douglas
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Laramie, Riverton, Lander, Buffalo, Glenrock, Torrington, Wheatland, Wright, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Lusk, Hulett, Newcastle/Upton, Sundance, Thermopolis, Alliance (Neb.), Minatare (Neb.), Chadron (Neb.), Castle View (Colo.), Centaurus (Colo.)
Tournament of Champions
at Vernal, Utah
WYOMING TEAMS HERE: Rock Springs, Evanston, Kemmerer, Pinedale, Lyman, Rawlins
