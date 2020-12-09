Prep wrestling schedule

Thursday
Douglas Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Buffalo
Friday
Wheatland Quad
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Thermopolis
Wind River Duals
at Pavillion
WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Dubois, Saratoga, Hanna
Sundance Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Sundance, Hulett, Lingle-Fort Laramie
Friday-Saturday
Charlie Lake Dyals
at Cheyenne
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Torrington, Douglas, Rawlins, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Alliance (Neb.), Gering (Neb.), Ogalalla (Neb.), Sidney (Neb.)
Evanston Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Kemmerer, Star Valley, Rock Springs, Green River, Pinedale, Lyman, Laramie, Mountain View, Big Piney
Cody Wrestling Weekend
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Worland, Riverton, Buffalo, Gillette
Powell Athletic Roundtable
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Thunder Basin, Lander, Gillette, Natrona County, Buffalo, Sheridan, Worland
Saturday
Lusk Quad
WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Glenrock, Wright, Newcastle/Upton
Lovell Duals
WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Greybull/Riverside, Tongue River, Wind River, Saratoga
Cokeville Duals
WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Jackson, Logan (Utah), Shelley (Idaho)
