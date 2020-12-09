 Skip to main content
Prep wrestling schedule
agate

Thursday

Douglas Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Glenrock, Buffalo

Friday

Wheatland Quad

WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Glenrock, Moorcroft, Thermopolis

Wind River Duals

at Pavillion

WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Dubois, Saratoga, Hanna

Sundance Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Sundance, Hulett, Lingle-Fort Laramie

Friday-Saturday

Charlie Lake Dyals

at Cheyenne

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, Kelly Walsh, Torrington, Douglas, Rawlins, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Alliance (Neb.), Gering (Neb.), Ogalalla (Neb.), Sidney (Neb.)

Evanston Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Kemmerer, Star Valley, Rock Springs, Green River, Pinedale, Lyman, Laramie, Mountain View, Big Piney

Cody Wrestling Weekend

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Natrona County, Worland, Riverton, Buffalo, Gillette

Powell Athletic Roundtable

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Thunder Basin, Lander, Gillette, Natrona County, Buffalo, Sheridan, Worland

Saturday

Lusk Quad

WHO'S HERE: Lusk, Glenrock, Wright, Newcastle/Upton

Lovell Duals

WHO'S HERE: Lovell, Rocky Mountain, Greybull/Riverside, Tongue River, Wind River, Saratoga

Cokeville Duals

WHO'S HERE: Cokeville, Jackson, Logan (Utah), Shelley (Idaho)

