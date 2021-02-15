Regional wrestling schedule

Friday
Class 4A Northeast
at Sheridan
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette
Class 4A Southeast
at Cheyenne South
WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central
Class 4A Northwest
at Kelly Walsh
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie
Class 4A Southwest
at Evanston
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Jackson
Class 3A Northeast
at Douglas
WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Worland, Buffalo, Newcastle/Upton
Class 3A Southeast
at Wheatland
WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Torrington, Rawlins
Class 3A Northwest
at Riverton
WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Pinedale, Lander, Powell, Cody
Class 3A Southwest
at Green River
WHO'S HERE: Green River, Star Valley, Lyman, Mountain View
Saturday
Class 2A Northeast
at Moorcroft
WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Tongue River, Wright, Hulett, Sundance
Class 2A Southeast
at Glenrock
WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Lusk, Saratoga, Hanna
Class 2A Northwest
at Thermopolis
WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Rocky Mountain, Lovell, Greybull/Riverside
Class 2A Southwest
at Big Piney
WHO'S HERE: Big Piney, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Wind River, Dubois