 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regional wrestling schedule
View Comments
agate

Regional wrestling schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

at Sheridan

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Gillette

Class 4A Southeast

at Cheyenne South

WHO'S HERE: Cheyenne South, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central

Class 4A Northwest

at Kelly Walsh

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie

Class 4A Southwest

at Evanston

WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Jackson

Class 3A Northeast

at Douglas

WHO'S HERE: Douglas, Worland, Buffalo, Newcastle/Upton

Class 3A Southeast

at Wheatland

WHO'S HERE: Wheatland, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Torrington, Rawlins

Class 3A Northwest

at Riverton

WHO'S HERE: Riverton, Pinedale, Lander, Powell, Cody

Class 3A Southwest

at Green River

WHO'S HERE: Green River, Star Valley, Lyman, Mountain View

Saturday

Class 2A Northeast

at Moorcroft

WHO'S HERE: Moorcroft, Tongue River, Wright, Hulett, Sundance

Class 2A Southeast

at Glenrock

WHO'S HERE: Glenrock, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Lusk, Saratoga, Hanna

Class 2A Northwest

at Thermopolis

WHO'S HERE: Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Rocky Mountain, Lovell, Greybull/Riverside

Class 2A Southwest

at Big Piney

WHO'S HERE: Big Piney, Cokeville, Kemmerer, Wind River, Dubois

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 87: No longer Vigen

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News