Riverton's Ridge Briggs and the wrestling practice that changed everything

He internalized that lesson, just like he did at that momentous practice. He won the 145-pound title as a junior and again as a senior back in February. Briggs went 93-6 over his final two seasons to finish with an overall record of 174-22 while at Riverton. He also got to win the Ron Thon belt in front of his hometown atmosphere as a senior, a lasting memory in his mind.

"Honestly, he goes down as the best guy to ever wrestle in this town," Galey stated. "He legit should have been a four-timer. But that didn't happen so he was going to make sure that he was going to win it three times."

That's left Briggs with a mysterious future. He hadn't made his decision by the state wrestling tournament or by the Earth-halting spread of the coronavirus. He'd attracted attention from Chadron State, other Division II programs and a handful of NAIA programs. His heart however, drew closest to Western Wyoming Community College -- the top-ranked junior college program in the country -- and the University of Wyoming. He told the Star-Tribune that while his decision isn't official, he's decided upon joining the Cowboys.

Broken and rebuilt. The Riverton senior has always found an answer.

"He's a guy that, from Day 1, we just pushed to the limit and, honestly, broke him a few times," Galey summarized. "He'd always find a way to respond. That's the upside in him."

