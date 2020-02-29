Rodeo legacy follows Gillette sophomore Colt Welsh to wrestling championships

Colt Welsh needed a breather after his 106-pound semifinal match. As many times as he's been in the chutes straddling bulls, nothing prepared him for the Casper Events Center stage and the 2020 Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships.

"I've been on 2,000-pound bulls before hundreds of times," he puffed, "but these 106-pound kids make me nervous."

Yes, he's from THAT Welsh family. His multi-time NFR-qualifying father, Bobby, settled his family in his hometown of Gillette. Of course, the second generation continued the patriarch's love for rodeo. Colt's younger brother Hayden took to bull riding the same way his father did. Colt's loved it too, but he's also found wrestling. And this season's proven wrestling loves him even if it didn't start that way.

Welsh was suspended for the first two weeks of the season because officials ruled that he bit an opponent.

"There's two sides of the story and I know I didn't bite him," Welsh said after his semifinal win, "but I'm not here to change people's minds. I'm here to win a title."

And if he didn't love wrestling before, being forced to wait on the sidelines for two weeks lit a fire under him. He wasn't going to let another week fall by the wayside.

