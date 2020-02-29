Rodeo legacy follows Gillette sophomore Colt Welsh to wrestling championships

Colt Welsh needed a breather after his 106-pound semifinal match. As many times as he's been in the chutes straddling bulls, nothing prepared him for the Casper Events Center stage and the 2020 Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships.
"I've been on 2,000-pound bulls before hundreds of times," he puffed, "but these 106-pound kids make me nervous."
Yes, he's from THAT Welsh family. His multi-time NFR-qualifying father, Bobby, settled his family in his hometown of Gillette. Of course, the second generation continued the patriarch's love for rodeo. Colt's younger brother Hayden took to bull riding the same way his father did. Colt's loved it too, but he's also found wrestling. And this season's proven wrestling loves him even if it didn't start that way.
Welsh was suspended for the first two weeks of the season because officials ruled that he bit an opponent.
"There's two sides of the story and I know I didn't bite him," Welsh said after his semifinal win, "but I'm not here to change people's minds. I'm here to win a title."
And if he didn't love wrestling before, being forced to wait on the sidelines for two weeks lit a fire under him. He wasn't going to let another week fall by the wayside.
You have free articles remaining.
"You only get high school to wrestle and if you go to college for it. Why waste it?" he attested. "That’s what I came up with. Why waste the time you were given to shine."
Don't leave the match up to official speculation or innuendo, he told himself. Make the opponent beat you.
With wisdom of a cowboy Buddha, he corrected the record to finish third at regionals and punch his ticket for the state championship. With his three wins on Friday he became the first Gillette Camel to make it to a state championship match since the addition of Thunder Basin starting with the 2017-18 school year.
The sophomore wanted to become a Camel and not a Bolt like his older sister, Madison. He nearly joined the south-siders before another moment of clarity.
"I realized I could have my own sort of spotlight in the Camels and they’ve been home for years," he said. "And we’ve got the legacy of 13 in a row and I wanted to be a part of that legacy."
Welsh was born into legacy by chance. He joined the Camel wrestling legacy by choice. Now he's carving out a name of his own by determination.
"I’m in a family of bull riders," he explained. "My dad, my little brother, they’ve all done really great things in their life in rodeo. I’m the wrestler and I’m going to leave my mark in it."
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans