Sam Sorenson moved from New York to Wyoming to compete in wrestling. Now he's a state champion.

Sorenson dominated his way to the championship, exerting control over his opponents in every match, beating Powell’s Adam Flores in the second round by pinfall in 2:13 and New Castle/Upton’s Weston Simianer in the final second of the first period.

He overpowered Green River Valley’s Deylin Miller in 1:24 of the first period. In the championship, he dictated the pace against Peterson until he pinned him in the second period at 3:30.

“I was pushing hard, arm drive was there, but I swear to you he fatman rolled me; my kryptonite,” Sorenson said after this championship match. “I knew what he had though, so I stood him up, (took) him down and rolled him”

The first time the Trail Blazers head coach, Cody Grant, saw Sorenson, he assumed he was a senior.

“But it’s kind of funny, I started getting the guys warmed up, and I stopped myself,” Grant said. “’Maybe I should let Sam know what a high crotch is; he’s new.’ Sam (responded), ‘I’ve been wrestling, I know what I’m doing,’ and I was like, alright, so we can jump right in.”

Grant instantly knew he had something with Sorenson.