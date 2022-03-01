Senior class helped lead Natrona County to second straight state wrestling title

The Natrona County wrestling team put the finishing touches on an impressive season Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center. The Mustangs not only won their second consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 4A Championship, but set a program record with five individual gold medalists and tied a school record with 14 placers.

And Natrona County’s 271.5 points were the most scored by a 4A team since Gillette amassed 285 back in 2014. Thunder Basin was a distant second with 210.5 points.

“This shouldn’t have been a blowout because Thunder Basin, Sheridan and Cheyenne East are all really good teams,” NC head coach Scott Russell said, “but these guys somehow did it. We took it to a new level, there’s no doubt about it.

“And it started with the seniors because they just went out there and led the way.”

Seniors Tate Tromble (at 106 pounds), Billy Brenton (145), Kaeden Wilcox (160) and Brendyn Nelson (195) won state championships, with Dylan Brenton finishing second at 138, Kael Johnson placing third at 120 and Jack Mortimer taking fifth at 220.

Nelson, who had never placed at state prior to this year, put the exclamation point on the Mustangs’ season with a last-second pin of Cheyenne Central’s Keagan Bartlett.

“I knew this would be my last match,” said Nelson, who will play football at Hastings College, “so I just laid it all out there and was able to come out on top. It’s just amazing.”

Nelson celebrated his victory with an impromptu back flip.

“I got up and had so much adrenaline,” he recalled. “I was just like, ‘Hit it!’ So I did and it was awesome. It was just an overwhelming feeling of happiness and excitement all at once. It’s something that I’ll never experience again.”

Wilcox, who won the title last year at 160, was the Mustangs’ only returning state champion. But Natrona County didn’t miss a beat this season, winning the season-opening Powell Invitational, added team titles at the Shane Shatto Memorial and the Ron Thon Memorial in January and won the West Regionals the week before state.

“Compared to last year when we had all those duals because of COVID, this was a hard year,” Russell said. “We went to a lot of all-day tournaments and that can really wear you down. But these guys stayed strong through it all and kept on fighting.”

That was evident in Friday’s quarterfinals when, in addition to winning the matches in which they were favored, the Mustangs also got upset victories from sophomores Beau Russell at 138 and Josef Sanchez at 182. Russell, the coach’s son, earned a 5-4 decision over East Regional champ Kelten Crow from Sheridan; Sanchez defeated East Regional champ Aden Jorgensen from Thunder Basin. Both sophomores would finish fourth in their respective weight classes.

In addition, fellow sophomore Noah Sides won gold at 182 and classmates Tristen Tromble and Kaden Orr finished second and third, respectively, at 106. Freshman Tucker Sides rounded out the Mustangs’ placers by finishing fourth at 152. Natrona County had wrestlers finish in the top six in 11 of the 14 weight classes.

“Last year was just a miracle story and we bonded because of that and built some great relationships,” Scott Russell said. “We came here this year with great intentions and great attitude and just lit the fire.”

Not surprisingly, Russell credited the Mustangs seniors for leading the way.

“This group of seniors has a lot of talent,” he said. “And when it came down to crunch time they led us in the direction where they wanted it to go.

“It was just a great year.”

