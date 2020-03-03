Senior class sparks Kelly Walsh's winning run at 4A Wrestling Championship

As of publication of this story, history has etched Kelly Walsh as the Class 4A team champion of the 2020 Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships. And while that’s unlikely to change, very little of what happened from 4:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning was expected.
Kelly Walsh entered the championship-match round in second place and as one of two teams within 10 points of leader Green River. Wolves representatives won the first four matches and Kelly Walsh watched from the sidelines as the scoring gap widened. On came 132-pound Jace Palmer and the Trojans’ charge. Initially, the team standings showed that Kelly Walsh fell 1.5 points short of the team state championship. Green River was announced and presented the state championship trophy.
Hours later, in the waning minutes of Saturday evening, the Wyoming High School Activities Association discovered a clerical error in tabulating team scores.
Kelly Walsh senior Luke Nathan had been deducted personal and additional team points upon his disqualification at 170 points. However, because KW junior Aragon Garro continued to accrue a total of 11 individual points and finish in sixth, he became the Trojans’ primary wrestler in that weight class. So his points not only offset those deducted, but the outstanding 4-point balance put Kelly Walsh atop the standings with 211 points. Green River finished with 208.5.
“We need to add the four (points) and that makes the difference in the state championship,” WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird told the Star-Tribune in Saturday evening’s twilight hours. “It was such a great tournament the whole way through you’d hate to have something to tarnish it, but it needs to be correct.”
Green River administration met with the WHSAA on Monday and the WHSAA’s ruling was upheld, pending an appeal. Green River informed the WHSAA of its request to appeal. In a press release from the WHSAA, the two sides have begun setting a cooperative date for both parties to begin the appeal process.
While those decisions are made, Kelly Walsh wrestlers still hold the title of state champions once more — successfully repeating with the program’s second all-time championship. And for those on the mat, this year’s team was something special.
Kelly Walsh sent seven wrestlers through to the finals in 2020, as opposed to five the year before. And starting the Trojans’ push was Palmer, going for his fourth state championship. A tight 6-minute bout finished with a historic Trojan champion and provided valuable momentum as the defending champions started their charge.
“Me going first was huge,” Palmer said. “Hopefully that will give some guys some momentum and we can get some wins that we need. Our team is either second or third, we’re right there to winning it so we just need a couple things to go right and we’re in there.”
Sophomore Noah Hone followed and fell to Casper rival Cyruss Meeks by 5-2 decision. So it was up to defending two-time state champion Analu Benabise to win the 145-pound title to regain momentum. His bout against Natrona County’s Kaeden Wilcox remained close until Benabise hooked a takedown in the second period that felt natural and set Benabise right for the rest of the match.
“I felt it halfway with that takedown,” he smiled. “I was hyped. I was so ready to wrestle after that.”
Junior Sam Henderson then finished second at 152 pounds, putting pressure on senior 160-pounder Kevin Anderson, who missed two months of the season with a broken hand.
Anderson led on points when he re-aggravated his hand injury. Trainers gave it a look before Anderson gritted his teeth and returned to the match. He’d come so close so many times before — wrestling back from a quarterfinal upset to earn third last year and a fourth-place finish the year before — that he wasn’t letting this last opportunity get away. Anderson finished the match with a 6-4 decision win.
“This is my goal since Day 1 when I walked into the room, I wanted to be a state champ,” Anderson said afterwards. “Every year you’ve just got to go towards it. Come up short every year means you’ve just got to work harder and I kept working harder. Eventually it came.”
A brief gap in Trojans wrestlers meant they watched Green River score more points on 182-pound Payton Tucker’s third state championship. Then, in what proved to be the pivotal match of the race, Kelly Walsh senior Kole Kraus answered with a 15-7 major decision win against Green River senior Kaden Lloyd. Kraus’s win brought fans to their feet.
“Last year we put five guys in the finals and this year we’ve got seven,” Benabise said just before Kraus’s win. “The team score is really close. Having so many guys in the final is doing a lot for us and I think we’ll most of those.”
Added Anderson: “Team race is important. I just went and did my part. Hopefully the rest will work out.”
Somehow, it did. Senior Phoenix Buske’s loss in the 220-pound championship initially brought sunken heads among Trojan faithful. It came as a heartbreaking result for last year’s runner-up in Class 2A who spent most of the year as 4A’s top-ranked 220-pounder, regardless of what unfolded in the team race afterwards.
Green River was announced as team champion and left for Sweetwater County before the tabulating error was discovered. Insanity and confusion ensued.
In any event, if anything else gets overturned in the topsy-turvy process, the Trojans said goodbye to a valuable senior class that helped establish a wrestling culture at Kelly Walsh. Kraus, Palmer, Buske, Anderson, Lane Jackson and numerous others all helped the Trojans grasp gold for the first time and successfully return to the mountain top. That solidified their names in East 12th Street lore for good.
