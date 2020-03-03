Senior class sparks Kelly Walsh's winning run at 4A Wrestling Championship

“We need to add the four (points) and that makes the difference in the state championship,” WHSAA commissioner Ron Laird told the Star-Tribune in Saturday evening’s twilight hours. “It was such a great tournament the whole way through you’d hate to have something to tarnish it, but it needs to be correct.”

Green River administration met with the WHSAA on Monday and the WHSAA’s ruling was upheld, pending an appeal. Green River informed the WHSAA of its request to appeal. In a press release from the WHSAA, the two sides have begun setting a cooperative date for both parties to begin the appeal process.

While those decisions are made, Kelly Walsh wrestlers still hold the title of state champions once more — successfully repeating with the program’s second all-time championship. And for those on the mat, this year’s team was something special.

Kelly Walsh sent seven wrestlers through to the finals in 2020, as opposed to five the year before. And starting the Trojans’ push was Palmer, going for his fourth state championship. A tight 6-minute bout finished with a historic Trojan champion and provided valuable momentum as the defending champions started their charge.