Sheridan put itself in position last week to finally win an elusive state wrestling championship.

After Friday’s quarterfinal round of the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships the Broncs led Class 4A with 122 points followed by Thunder Basin with 106.5, Star Valley with 106 and two-time defending state champ Natrona County with 97.

“We’re kind of settling into the tournament and putting our foot on the line,” Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto said. “We’re looking to score points, that’s what we need to do.”

Sheridan, which last won the team title in 1990, has been doing that all season. The Broncs had seven individual champions at last week’s East Regional and put 11 into the semifinals Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The group includes defending state champ Dane Steel at 152 and seniors Kolten Powers at 132 and Colson Coon at 182, both of whom finished second at state last year.

“We’re definitely laser focused,” said Coon, who also was the runner-up two years ago, “but we also want to wrestle free and wrestle to the best of our ability.”

Sheridan built an early lead in large part due to bonus points, as the Broncs won 13 first-round matches by pinfall and one by technical fall.

“Getting bonus points is super important,” Coon admitted. “Us and Thunder Basin and Star Valley and Natrona are all neck and neck right now so those bonus points can help inch us ahead. We’ve got to get those.”

Thunder Basin is once again in contention to win its first team title. Led by senior 285-pounder Lane Catlin — the two-time defending state champ is undefeated the past two seasons — the Bolts are right behind the Broncs with 10 semifinalists.

Star Valley, which won the past seven Class 3A titles, and Natrona County both have eight semifinalists.

Everyone is chasing Sheridan at this point, however.

“When we’re able to just go out there and wrestle free we’re able to score points, and that impresses me,” Shatto said. We’re stepping on the line, we’re executing and we’re going forward. And that’s what we need to do.

All matches are important in our eyes,” he added. “If a fall gets in the way of a six-minute match then we’re prepared for six. A lot of times the preparation going into the match is just as important as what you’re doing out on the mat, so we have to make sure we’re doing everything right.”

Class 3A

Green River put 11 wrestlers into the semifinals on its way to grabbing the lead in the team standings with 104 points, with Cody (88 points), Evanston (86) Rawlins (75.5) and Pinedale (72) still in contention.

The Wolves, who are chasing their first team title since winning back-to-back 4A crowns in 2018-19, are guaranteed at least one finalist with Ashton Lucero and Axel Mackinnon meeting in the semis. Two-time defending state champs Kale Knezovich and Thomas Dalton are both seeking three-peats.

Cody, which has nine in the semifinals, has a chance to make up some ground in the semifinals with head-to-head matches at 106, 113 and 145.

Douglas 160-pounder Lane Ewing moved into the semis as he goes for his fourth consecutive state title.

Class 2A

The race to the 2A team title is shaping up to be a great one.

Defending champ Kemmerer and Moorcroft, which won seven in a row from 2013-19, were tied with 95 points after the quarterfinals and both the Rangers and Wolves had eight wrestlers in the semifinals.

For Kemmerer, defending state champs Roany Proffit at 126, Karl Haslem at 132 and Riggen Walker at 152 all reached the semifinals. Joining them in the semis were teammates Ayden Kelley at 138, Gabe Emery at 145, Grason Kelly at 160, Landon Heaps at 182 and Dylan Hagler at 195.

Moorcroft, which won the East Regional last week, will get things started with a chance to put two wrestlers into the finals at 106 as defending state champ Dayne Humes and Kade Haynes are on opposite sides of the bracket.

Also representing the Wolves in the semifinals are Kaden Haynes at 120, Braydnn Terry at 126, Trenton Sheehan at 145, Chris Boardman at 152, James Long at 170 and Oliver Gorsuch at 220.

The only head-to-head matchup between the Rangers and Wolves in the semis comes at 126 with Kemmerer’s Proffit facing Moorcroft’s Terry.

Big Piney put four wrestlers into the semis and was third with 78 points, followed by Lovell with 61.5 and Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast with 55.

Kemmerer’s Haslem is one of four wrestlers in position for a three-peat along with Shoshoni’s Pehton Truempler (182), Thermopolis Roedy Farrell at 160 and Wind River’s Tucker Jensen at 285.